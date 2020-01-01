Radio Logo
Return of Rock Radio
Wuppertal, Germany / Metal, Punk, Rock
Radio Revierpower
Kamen, Germany / Gothic, Oldies, Country, Discofox
ReyFM
Bönen, Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts, House
RF1
Ferlach, Austria / Pop, Rock
RFF106.0 Radio-Freeform RFF1
Gotha, Germany / Rock
Rheiderländer-Webradio
Weener, Germany / Pop
Rheinerft-Radio
Cologne, Germany / Pop, Schlager, Oldies
Rhein-Neckar-Treff
Frankenthal, Germany / Rock, Oldies, Pop
Rhein-Neckar-Webradio
Frankenthal, Germany / Oldies, 80s, Pop, Rock
Rhetorik, die im Kopf bleibt!
Berlin, Germany / Podcast
RHP - Lavanttal
St. Andrä, Austria / Discofox, German Folklore, Pop, Schlager
Rhubarb Radio
Wakefield, United Kingdom / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Rhythmus Of The World
Berlin, Germany / Electro, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio-Ried
Walsrode, Germany / Pop, Electro, 80s
Rimpar Wölfe Radio
Veitshöchheim, Germany / Pop
Ring frei
Lage, Germany / Podcast
Radio Rinteln
Rinteln, Germany / Pop, Discofox, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Rio IN3
Oelsnitz, Germany / Classic Rock, Alternative, Rock, Metal
River Radio Europa
Mannheim, Germany / Rock, 80s, Pop
Rivers of Soundz
Magdeburg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
#RixdorfRoyal
Berlin, Germany / Podcast
RadioLive4You
Bad Iburg, Germany / Pop, Rock
RMNchristmas - Das Weihnachtsradio
Kleinblittersdorf, Germany / Pop
RMNradio
Kleinblittersdorf, Germany / Classic Rock, Pop, Rock
RMNsoulstar
Kleinblittersdorf, Germany / 70s, R'n'B, Soul
Roadtrip - Der Auto-Podcast
Lage, Germany / Podcast
Rock am Ring
Germany / Rock
ROCK ANTENNE - Xmas Rock
Ismaning, Germany / Rock
ROCK ANTENNE - Young & Home Stars
Ismaning, Germany / Rock
Rock Chicks Radio
Munich, Germany / Rock, Metal
Rock Europa Radio
Cáceres, Spain / Rock, Indie, Pop
Rock Inside
Lübeck, Germany / Rock, Metal, Punk
Rockland Radio - Linz
Linz, Germany / Rock
Rockmachine International (RMI)
Döbeln, Germany / Classic Rock, Punk, Rock, Metal
Rock-Omlet
Minsk, Belarus / Classic Rock, Pop, Alternative, Rock
rockradio
Berlin, Germany / Rock
Rock Radio Mallorca
Palma de Mallorca, Spain / Rock
RockWorld24.com
Germany / Rock, Metal, Hard Rock
RockYou.fm
Bochum, Germany / Rock, Gothic, Punk, Metal
Rogos-Powerradio
Romanshorn, Switzerland / 80s, Schlager, 90s, Pop
Roland Radio
Germany / Chillout, Electro
Rolles Musichall
Gudensberg, Germany / Hits
Romane & Mehr
Lethbridge, Canada / Podcast
Roof-Top-Radio
Dortmund, Germany / Gothic, Electro, Pop
ROTE BAR
Frechen, Germany / Podcast
RoundSoundMusic.fm - The Sound Of Rhythm
Winsen (Luhe), Germany / House, Techno, Trance, Electro
Royalitaet-Live
Berlin, Germany / Techno, House
RPR1.2000er Black
Ludwigshafen, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B
RPR1.2000er Dance
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Trance, House, Pop
RPR1.2000er Rock
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Rock, Alternative