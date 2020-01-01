Top Stations
Top Stations
1
WHTA Hot 107,9
2
WROD 1340 AM
3
WLOF - 101.7 FM The station of the Cross
4
KOMO - News Radio 1000 AM
5
WTOP 103.5 Top News
6
WCCO - News Talk 830
7
KDKA 1020 AM
8
WORL - The Answer 660 AM
9
WEEI 93.7 FM - Boston Sports News
10
ESPN Radio
Genres
Popular Genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
70s
African Music
Ambient
Asian Music
Bachata
Ballads
Topics
Further Topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Language
Children
DJ
Comedy
Society
Campus Radio
Interview
People
Christmas
Knowledge
Economy
Region
Music
Education
12,511 Stations in
German
sunshine live - Clubsound Berlin
Mannheim, Germany / Techno, Electro
-z-a-c-h-i-4-u-italo-disco
Meldorf, Germany / 90s
RT1 CHILLHOUSE
Augsburg, Germany / Chillout, House
JägerMusic Radio
Berlin, Germany / Indie, Alternative, Pop
RADIO 21 - Walsrode
Walsrode, Germany / Rock
Antenne Niedersachsen Charts
Hanover, Germany / Hits, Top 40 & Charts
unserRadio Passau
Passau, Germany / Hits, Oldies, Pop
Vogtlandradio
Plauen, Germany / Pop
GERMANYROCK
Trier, Germany / Rock
I LOVE TOP 100 CHARTS
Cologne, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Pop
Radio Austria - Best of Austria
Vienna, Austria / Pop
SOUL ALLNIGHTER
Hamburg, Germany / Soul
bluesfan
Constance, Germany / Blues, Oldies, Rock
radio SAW Good Life
Magdeburg, Germany / Chillout, Pop, Easy Listening
2000s
Wolfenbüttel, Germany / Pop
PsychoRadio
Germany / Dub, Reggae
RPR1.Koblenz
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Pop
Radio TEDDY - Kinderdisco
Potsdam, Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
ANTENNE BAYERN - Lounge
Ismaning, Germany / Chillout
ffm-hitmix-radio
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Pop
RadioMonster.FM - Dance
Hanover, Germany / Electro, House
100090er
Constance, Germany / 90s
soft-lounge-cinema
Germany / Jazz
HOUSE-NATION
Milan, Italy / House
chillout
Salzburg, Austria / Chillout
Oberkrainer Pur
Vienna, Austria / German Folklore
Radio Lausitz
Görlitz, Germany / Hits, Pop, Oldies
Radio PARALAX
Wuppertal, Germany / Chillout, Electro, Trance
& Sonntag Morgen. Von barba radio
Berlin, Germany / Pop
MABU Beatz Radio Minimal
Norderstedt, Germany / Minimal
Hitradio antenne 1 Reutlingen
Reutlingen, Germany / Pop, Rock
Country Station
Ebersdorf, Germany / Country, 70s, 80s, Rock
DONAU 3 FM Jukebox
Ulm, Germany / Oldies, Hits, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, 70s
Radio TEDDY - Bayern Livestream
Munich, Germany
BeispielFM 8
Germany
Klassik Radio - Pure Verdi
Hamburg, Germany / Classical
Breakz.FM
Aachen, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, HipHop, Electro, R'n'B
60s-forever
Grimma, Germany
Schlager Radio B2 Deutschlands Schlager-Radio
Berkeley, Germany / Pop, Schlager
ffn Braunschweig - Wolfsburg - Harz
Braunschweig, Germany / Pop
Radio 9
Mülsen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
sunshine live - Classics
Mannheim, Germany / Electro
ENERGY Romantic
Germany / Ballads
Angelsfox-Radio
Hepstedt, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
alpenradio
Germany / German Folklore
Schlager Radio B2 Andrea Berg
Berlin, Germany / Schlager
Radio Regenbogen - Top40
Mannheim, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
planet radio the club
Bad Vilbel, Germany / Electro, HipHop, House, R'n'B
ZoneRadio
Lehrte, Germany / Rap, Top 40 & Charts
soulstation
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Funk, Soul
