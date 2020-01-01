Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

12,502 Stations in German

lounge plus
Berlin, Germany / Chillout
Love-The-Music-FM
Berlin, Germany / Electro, Techno, Pop
Lucky Star Radio
Wachtberg, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Funk, Soul
Radio Luftikus
Offenbach am Main, Germany / Pop, Schlager, 90s, Oldies
Luhe-Hit-Radio
Winsen (Luhe), Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
lulu2
Cologne, Germany / Jazz, Swing
luluDIVA
Cologne, Germany / Pop, Ballads
luluD’Or
Cologne, Germany / Disco
L'UniCo
Paderborn, Germany / Alternative, Pop, Rock
LUX Radio
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Rock, Alternative
Lux - Radio
Germany / Trance, Schlager
DANCE
Germany / Electro, House
MABU Beatz Radio House
Norderstedt, Germany / House
MABU Beatz Radio Podcast
Norderstedt, Germany / Techno, House, Podcast, Minimal
MABU Beatz Radio Tech House
Norderstedt, Germany / Techno, House
MABU Beatz Radio Techno
Norderstedt, Germany / Techno
Mach es einfach - Die Show mit Ben Ouattara
Germany / Podcast
macjingle Todays Best
Vienna, Austria / Pop, Top 40 & Charts, Electro
MacMittwoch
Paderborn, Germany / Podcast
Männerquatsch
Kaarst, Germany / Podcast
Männerrunde
Munich, Germany / Podcast
Märchen zum Mitträumen
Würzburg, Germany / Podcast
Radio Magic Bluefire
Leverkusen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
Magic Dream Radio
Osterburg, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock
Magic Dream the Best
Germany / Rock, 80s, 90s
Magic-Dreamworld-Radio
Detmold, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
MagicExpressRadio
Emden, Germany / 80s, 90s, Discofox, Schlager
Radio Magic Firebird
Bremervörde, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Gothic, Rock
RadioMagicFirefly
Quedlinburg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
magic-for-energy
Bremen, Germany / Schlager, Techno
Magicfoxhouse
Hamburg, Germany / Rock, Oldies, Hits, Schlager
Radio Magic Galaxie
Vienna, Austria / 70s, 80s, 90s
magic-generation
Germany / Hits
Radio-Magicland
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, 90s
Magic of Music
Germany / Gothic, Hard Rock, Pop, Rock
RadioMagicSounds
Zwickau, Germany / Rock, Pop
magic-soundz
Hungary / Techno, Electro
MagicTown-Radio
Cologne, Germany / Pop, Rock
Radio-MagicTune
Leobersdorf, Austria / Hits
Magischer Feenstaub
Borgentreich, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
Mainathlet
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Podcast
Mainzer - Hitradio
Mainz, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Make It Work
Germany / Podcast
Makler und Vermittler Podcast
Germany / Podcast
mal angenommen - der Zukunfts-Podcast der tagesschau
Hamburg, Germany / Podcast
Management News – Management Radio
Cologne, Germany / Podcast
Finance – Management Radio
Cologne, Germany / Podcast
Interne Kommunikation – Management Radio
Cologne, Germany / Podcast
Kommunikation – Management Radio
Cologne, Germany / Podcast
Menschen – Management Radio
Cologne, Germany / Podcast