volksmusik
Germany / Pop
volksmusik24
Reutlingen, Germany / German Folklore
volksmusikpur
Germany / German Folklore
Volksmusikwelle
Munich, Germany / Traditional, German Folklore
vollewitsch
Constance, Germany / Blues, Rock, Pop
vollkornmusic
Munich, Germany / Pop
vollmondradio
Athens, Greece / Pop
voltingurban Deutschland
Tourcoing, France / Rap, R'n'B
volxmusik
Augsburg, Germany / German Folklore, World
vonhausen
Büdingen, Germany / Techno
voonieverse
Germany / House
vortic-network
Germany / Rap
vorwaerts
Essen, Germany / Rock
vroxyfm
Cologne, Germany / Hits
vs28
Linz, Austria / Hits
vvk
Merzig, Germany / Electro
vypefm
Salzburg, Austria / Rap
vyrisefm
Germany / Pop
vyrisefmdance
Germany / Electro
vyrisefmrap
Germany / Rap
wod
Germany / Rock
w4-radio
Stockerau, Austria / Hits
waah-61
Ahlen, Germany / Schlager
wacken
Wacken, Germany / Metal
wafefm
Germany / Top 40 & Charts
wakeup
Magdeburg, Germany / Pop, Rap, Electro
Waldmohr FM
Germany / HipHop
waldsteinradio
Germany / Hits
walkman-reloaded
Unna, Germany / Pop
Musik-Muelle
Wilhelmshaven, Germany / Pop
walradio
Germany / Classic Rock, Oldies, Rock
wambo
Germany / Indie, Rock
wap
Paderborn, Germany / Schlager
Warnow FM
Bergisch Gladbach, Germany / Rock, Schlager, Pop
warnowfm-karneval
Warnow, Germany / Pop
warpfm
Germany / Rap
wartesaal
Germany / Pop
Wasgauradio
Pirmasens, Germany / Oldies, 80s, Pop, Rock
wastedfm
Hamburg, Germany / Alternative
waterkant
Barßel, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager
waterradio
Seifhennersdorf, Germany / Pop
wattenscheid-eins
Germany
wattwerker
Aurich, Germany / 70s, Classic Rock, Electro, Rock
wavebreaker
Hanover, Germany / Pop
wavegotik
Konstanz, Germany / Gothic
waveitalo
Germany / Pop, 80s, Disco
waveon
Germany / Top 40 & Charts
waveshape
Switzerland / Ballads
wayback
Düsseldorf, Germany / Rock
wb-community
Germany / Pop