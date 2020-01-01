Radio Logo
Rock_n_Radio
Munich, Germany / Rock
rogerhunt
Hamburg, Germany / Electro
rohrradio
Germany / Pop
ROI-FM Webradio Innsbruck
Innsbruck, Austria / 80s, Classic Rock, Disco, Pop
rollatorfunk
Ludwigsfelde, Germany / Electro, Techno, House, Minimal
Ronoris
Nuremberg, Germany / Hits
ronsfm
Germany / Rap
ropertzschlagerradio
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / Schlager
rosenland
Germany / Gothic
rossi
Aachen, Germany / Techno, House, Electro
roundfm
Germany / Pop
roundmashup
Germany / Pop
row-dio
Germany / Rock
royalefm
Germany / Pop
royalemusik
Bremen, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
royalfm
Berlin, Germany / Alternative, Indie
royalradio
Edewecht, Germany / Pop
royalrecords
Wentorf, Germany / Rap
royalsfm
Bielefeld, Germany / Hits, Top 40 & Charts
rpz
Germany / Pop
rr-rapradio
Germany / Rap
rsmusic
Germany / Pop
rti-radio-total-international
Germany / Hits, Pop
RTL69
Königs Wusterhausen, Germany / 80s
RTR1 - Die Powerstation
Constance, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
rtr1-gayworld
Konstanz, Germany / 80s
rtr1_klassikwelt
Constance, Germany / Classical, Film & Musical
RTR1 - Die Powerstation Schlagerwelt
Constance, Germany / Schlager, Pop, Rock
Radio Tv-Mönchengladbach
Mönchengladbach, Germany / Hits, Schlager, Pop
rubikfm
Germany / Pop
ruby
Germany / Techno, Electro
ruhr
Germany / Rock
ruhrgur
Germany / Classical
ruhrort
Duisburg, Germany / Rock
ruhrpott-hits
Duisburg, Germany / Hits
Ruhrpottradio
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock
ruhrstream
Dortmund, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
ruhrtal-fm
Witten, Germany / Jazz, Ballads, Soul
ruleofthree
Germany / Punk
run
Hamburg, Germany / Pop
rundfunkatelier
Germany / Jazz
rushfm
Germany / Electro
Russian Radio GrazFM
Irkutsk, Russia / Pop
rusticfm
Germany / Rap
ruxm
Weingarten, Germany / Alternative
rv1-superhit
Germany / Funk
rypedfm
Rabenau, Germany / Pop
rypedfmcharts
Germany / Top 40 & Charts
ryzenfm
Germany / Pop
s-h-f-r
Germany / Hits