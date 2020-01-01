Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

12,505 Stations in German

rer
Hamburg, Germany / R'n'B, Rock
retro-im-wunderland
Hamburg, Germany / Hits
retro-radio
Hamburg, Germany / Rock
retrobeats
Germany / Rap
retroelectronicmusic
Cologne, Germany / Techno
retrofm30plus
Hagen, Germany / Pop
Retroradio
Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
RETROWELLE
Kiel, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, 70s
reutershagen
Rostock, Germany / Instrumental, Pop, Rock, Schlager
revaydfm
Berlin, Germany / Rap
revayfm
Germany / Ambient
revertfm
Germany / Rap
revisited
St. Veit an der Glan, Austria / Rock
RevolutionofSounds
Marl, Germany / Techno, House, Electro, Minimal
Rewind
Germany / Hits
rexradio
Germany / Disco
rexusonair
Lüneburg, Germany / Pop
Reydio
Korschenbroich, Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
rezzymusic
Germany / Top 40 & Charts
timeDance.FM Radio
Ferlach, Austria / Top 40 & Charts
R FM
Erfurt, Germany / Pop
Radio Florian
Dortmund, Germany / Trance
rgbfm
Regensburg, Germany / Pop
rgmusicrecords
Aachen, Germany / Electro, Trance
rhein-neckar-pfalz-rockradio
Fußgönheim, Germany / Rock, Pop
rhein-radio
Germany / Pop
rheinhessen-radio
Germany / Pop
rheinhessenrocks
Germany / Rock
rheinmaingaming
Wiesbaden, Germany / Pop
riccy1italia
Burgau, Germany / Rap
rickfuture-fm
Hamburg, Germany / Film & Musical, Hits
riftex
Germany / Pop
rige_international
Munich, Germany / Pop
rimmelrommeltjefanclub
Germany / Rock
risefm
Berlin, Germany / Ambient, House
rivefm
Germany / HipHop
riventoxfm
Germany / Pop
Radio RKH'S
Denmark / Pop
rlm
Rosenheim, Germany / Rock
RLO-Radio
Nuremberg, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
rltxradio
Germany / Top 40 & Charts
rmb
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Schlager
rmms
Germany / Rock, Oldies, Schlager
rnc
Germany / House
rnl1
Germany / Pop
rnr
Constance, Germany / Indie
ro-aviation-news
Germany / Pop
roadfmdominusventus112233
Germany / Pop
roadie
Germany / Rock
robbenradio
Menden, Germany / Top 40 & Charts