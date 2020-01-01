Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

12,502 Stations in German

oblivionfm
Germany / HipHop
obstwiesenfestival
Germany / Pop
ocm
Germany / Rock
Oderland-Presse Music
Seelow, Germany / Pop, Electro, Top 40 & Charts
odinsmetalrockclub
Germany / Metal
ÖsterreichRadio
Vienna, Austria / Oldies, Pop
oetteradio
Neuss, Germany / Pop
officinaradiofonica
Germany / Electro
offradio
Germany / Easy Listening
OH-SUBS-TAPES
Hamburg, Germany / Electro, Punk
ohrenauf
Karlsruhe, Germany / Indie
ohrenweide
Germany / Blues, Classic Rock, Funk, Jazz
ohrmuschel
Munich, Germany / Classical, Electro, Rock
oldhits
Rees, Germany / Oldies
oldie-sound
Germany / Oldies
oldie-sound2
Uplengen, Germany / Oldies
oldie24fm
Jüterbog, Germany / Oldies
Oldiecharts
Freiburg, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Top 40 & Charts
oldiefans
Germany / Oldies
oldiefm
Germany / Oldies
OLDIE-RADIO
Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s
oldieradio-club
Wuppertal, Germany / Oldies
Oldieschlagerradio
Krefeld, Germany / Schlager
OldiesGoldies
Gronau, Germany / Schlager
oldiethek
Germany / Hits, Pop
Oldietime
Krefeld, Germany / Oldies
Oldiewelle Roding
Roding, Germany / Rock, Oldies, Schlager, Pop
oldinn-resort
Aurich, Germany / 70s
oldschoolfm
Wermelskirchen, Germany / House
olympradio
Berlin, Germany / Schlager
oma-und-opas-musik-bis-1969
Meldorf, Germany / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies, Rock'n'Roll, Schlager
omas-moulin-rouge
Germany / Schlager
OmikronGaming Radio
Hann. Münden, Germany / Pop
oml-radio
Friedland, Germany / World
omsi-radio
Germany / Electro
one
Germany / Pop
one-beatz
Germany / Schlager
one_for_all
Luckau, Germany / Hits
one-wave-radio
Germany / Oldies
onebeats
Germany / Pop
onefm
Stuttgart, Germany / HipHop
onemenshot
Germany / Rap
oner
Erlangen, Germany / Rock
onight
Germany / Chillout
online
Mönchengladbach, Germany / Rock
onlinemodus
Germany / Pop
onlinetreff
Germany / Hits
onlydeutschrap
Salzkotten, Germany / Rap
onlylivefm
Germany / Electro
on_the_rocks
Germany / Rock