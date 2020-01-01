Radio Logo
4,635 Stations in French

Love Hit Mix Reunion
Saint-Denis, DOM-TOM / Hits
Love Radio
Corbeil-Essonnes, France / Easy Listening, Ballads
Lovica FM
Quebec, Canada / Classic Rock, Rock
Lradio
Pluherlin, France / 80s, 90s, Hits, Pop
LRdR
Tourcoing, France / Electro, Rock, Pop
LSF RADIO
Paris, France / Pop
Radio Lubine
Lubine, France / Pop
LUB Radio
Lubersac, France / Hits, Pop
LVM-RADIO
France / Jazz, Rock, Electro, Pop
Lyon 1ere
Lyon, France / Hits
M2 Caliente
Paris, France / Latin, Salsa
M2 Classic
Paris, France / Classical, Film & Musical
M2 Hip-Hop
Paris, France / HipHop, Urban, Rap
M2 Rock
Paris, France / Indie, Metal, Rock
M2 Sunshine
Paris, France / Reggae
M38 Radio
Bourgoin-Jallieu, France / Chillout, Electro, House, 90s
M 71 radio
Préporché, France / Chillout, Electro, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
Madaliou Radio
Guinea / African
Made in Hits
Nancy, France / 90s, Hits, 70s, 80s
madmoiZelle
France
Radio Madonna
France / Pop
RADIO MAGDALENA
Roubaix, France / Classic Rock, Rock
Magic Radio Suisse
Geneva, Switzerland / Pop
MALKI RETRO - Radio Pop, Rock & Latino
Lausanne, Switzerland / 70s, 80s, 90s
Mandela Radio
Lyon, France / Pop, Blues
Mangacast, l'émission du manga et de l'animation japonaise
France / Podcast
Manga.Tv
France / Podcast
MNG - Mangembo FM
Melun, France / Hits
mano-rétro-lé-viyéri
Fort-de-France, DOM-TOM / Zouk and Tropical, World
RadioManouche
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Jazz, Swing
MAPOU NET RADIO
Gonaïves, Haiti / Zouk and Tropical
Marketing Mania - Convertissez plus de visiteurs en acheteurs
France / Podcast
Radio Mau-Nau
Châlons-en-Champagne, France / News-Talk
Maurice Radio Libre
Paris, France / Alternative, Hard Rock, Rock
MaxFm 94.5
Grenoble, France / Electro, Pop, Techno
Maxxi M
France / Electro, Pop
MAXXIMANIA.FM
Eysines, France / Electro, Chillout, House
Maxximum
Paris, France / Techno, Electro, House
maxximum oxyclub
Sainte-Gemmes-sur-Loire, France / Hits, Electro, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
MAXXI ONE
France / Pop, Top 40 & Charts, Hits
MAXXI Sud
France / Hits
Mayana FM
Dzoumogne, DOM-TOM / Reggae, Zouk and Tropical
Mayouri Campus
Cayenne, DOM-TOM / Reggae, Zouk and Tropical
MCRADIO
France / Rock, Pop, Electro
Radio Medinabaye Kaffrine
Dakar, Senegal / News-Talk, Traditional
Radio Medinabaye FM
Senegal / African
Megacountry Webradio
Morocco / Country
MEGA FORCE RADIO
Lille, France / 80s, 90s
Radio Mélodie
Sarreguemines, France / Oldies
Mélodie FM
Nivelles, Belgium / Hits