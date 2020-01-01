Top Stations
4,635 Stations in
French
NOSTALGIE VINYLES 80
Paris, France / 80s
La Grosse Radio - Rock
Plaisir, France / Alternative, Rock
RTN
Marin-Epagnier, Switzerland / Pop
RFM Night Fever
Paris, France / Disco
EXO FM Réunion
Saint-Denis, DOM-TOM / Reggae, Zouk and Tropical
Phare FM Louange
Mulhouse, France / Christian Music, Pop, Rock
NRJ NOUVEAUTES FRANCAISES
Paris, France / Hits
POP RADIO MONTPELLIER
Montpellier, France / Rock, Pop, Soul
Big Cactus Country Radio
Paris, France / Rock, Country
100%Radio – Montauban
Montauban, France / Hits
Jazz Radio Zen Attitude
Paris, France / Jazz
Radio Grenouille 88.8
Marseille, France / Alternative, Pop, World
Allzic Jazz Lounge
Paris, France / Chillout, Jazz
prog-univers
Bessancourt, France / Rock
Générations - RAP-US
Paris, France / HipHop, Rap
Radio Planèta Occitània
France / Traditional
M Radio Culte 80/90
Paris, France / 80s, 90s, Oldies
Webradio 100% Mylène Farmer
France / Chanson
Kaolin FM 88.4 St Yrieix-La-Perche
France / Hits, Pop
UNITED RADIO MARSEILLE 97.6 FM
Marseille, France / African, Reggae, Zouk and Tropical
LATINA FIESTA
Paris, France / Latin
TRACE FM Paris
Paris, France / Top 40 & Charts, Urban, R'n'B, Rap
DJBUZZ RADIO - LA RADIO DE TOUS LES DEEJAYS !
Paris, France / Electro, House, Pop
Radio Néo
Paris, France / Chanson, Electro, Rock, Pop
One FM Dance
Geneva, Switzerland / Electro
RRB
DOM-TOM / Pop
FRANCE HITS RADIO
France / Hits, Pop, Rock
Totem Tarn-et-Garonne
Bressols, France / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Rock
Allzic Italia
Paris, France / Pop, World
M2 90
Pare-Pare, France / 90s, Electro, Pop, Rock
RTL2 - Pop-Rock Station by Zégut
Paris, France / Podcast
A.1.ONE NYC Lounge
France / Chillout
Dj PATOS' Radio
Sainte-Rose, DOM-TOM / Zouk and Tropical
ABF Love
Paris, France / Easy Listening, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
MIXX FM
France / Latin, Hits, Chanson
Rire & Chansons - Sketches
Paris, France
DEEP KULTURE
Paris, France / House, Techno, Minimal
Radio Scoop - POP ROCK
Paris, France / Pop
Made in Classic
France / Classical
RADIO MED - LE MEILLEUR MIX
Nîmes, France / Electro, 90s, R'n'B, Rock
Mouv'
Paris, France / HipHop, Electro, R'n'B, Reggae
One Jazz Not
Grigny, France / Jazz
TENDANCE OUEST
Saint-Lô, France / Pop, Hits
Radio Flemme
Paris, France / Chanson, Chillout, Pop
Soa i Madagasikara
Antananarivo, Madagascar / African
ROUGE ITALIA
Le Mont-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland / Pop
FranceMaghreb2
Marseille, France / Oriental, World, News-Talk
Jazz Radio - Nouveautés Jazz
Paris, France / Jazz
Radio Liberté
Haguenau, France / Pop, Hits
Radio Atlantic
Casablanca, Morocco / Oriental, Pop, World
