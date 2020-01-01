Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

11,998 Stations in English

077radio
Netherlands / Rock, Indie, Pop, Alternative
Dein English-Radio
Leverkusen, Germany / Pop
12 Points
Cologne, Germany / Hits
angel-of-beatz
Salzgitter, Germany / Hits
Beatz Area
Germany / HipHop, Pop, Rap, Rock
boracayfm
Boracay, Philippines / Urban
Boys and Man
Keskastel, France / Pop, Rock
Buntes Allerlei
Keskastel, France / Country, Schlager
Christmastime
Keskastel, France
Classics
Germany / 80s, 90s
Disco- und Partytime
France / Discofox
Essential Radio
Hamburg, Germany / Disco, Pop, Reggae
euro1
Westerheim, Germany / Pop, Electro, Rock, Schlager
Eurovision
Saarbrücken, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Ballads
A A Fresh Hits
Axams, Austria / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Rock, Latin
GANORIUM Radio
Wiesbaden, Germany / Trance, Electro
Gotha Lounge
Gotha, Germany / Chillout, Easy Listening, Soul
Grazybeats
Leipzig, Germany / Pop
1 HITS 80s
Hanover, Germany / Oldies, 80s, Schlager
IceFM
Berlin, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Justicediggi
Grevenbroich, Germany / Oldies, HipHop, Schlager
Kinderstunde
Keskastel, France / Film & Musical
Kool
Netherlands / Disco
Lounge Radio Ibiza
Bremen, Germany / Chillout
Eighty Nine Network
Schwerte, Germany / Classical, Jazz, Easy Listening
Melodyfire
Kyritz, Germany / Alternative
MissionEvent Deutschland
Essen, Germany / Pop
Radio Motoforpeace
Rome, Italy / Pop, Oldies, Hits
MS HIT RADIO
Italy / Trance, Electro, House
Music-For-Life
Eckental, Germany / Pop, Rock, Metal, Top 40 & Charts
myxxfm
USA / Top 40 & Charts
Disney und Nickelodeon Stars
Keskastel, France
Only Romantic Radio
Malaga, Spain / Hits, Ballads
ONLY HITS Radio
Malaga, Spain / Hits, Pop
Pluxx7HouseRadio
Karlsruhe, Germany / Techno, House
Pluxx7ClubRadio
Karlsruhe, Germany / Hits
Power-Friends-Radio
Germany / 80s, Schlager, 90s
promofabrikamerica
Meadville, USA / Blues, Electro, Gothic
RADIODOMINO
Rastatt, Germany / Hits, Latin, Pop
Dracarys and Sings
Netherlands / Disco
Radio Romina
Böblingen, Germany / Hits, Pop
Rock Feuer
Georgsmarienhütte, Germany / Rock, Alternative, Punk, Metal
ROI-FM Webradio Innsbruck
Innsbruck, Austria / 80s, Classic Rock, Disco, Pop
SATzentrale
Coswig, Germany / 80s, 90s, 70s
SATzentrale Retro
Coswig, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s
Station FX
Duisburg, Germany / Classical, Ambient, Ballads
Radio Sound of Music
Germany / Hits
sunsetcity
Germany / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
technoszene.com
Czech Republic / Techno, House, Drum'n'Bass
TheRebels1952
Germany / Oldies, Country, Rock'n'Roll, Rock