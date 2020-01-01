Radio Logo
Radio Totaal
Belgium / 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Utopia Belgien
Tremelo, Belgium / Alternative, Pop, World
Radio van de lach
Netherlands
Radiovicefm oldies
Ghent, Belgium / 70s, 90s
Radio Victoria
Halle, Belgium / Pop
Radio VRW
Wellen, Belgium / Pop
Radio Weesp
Weesp, Netherlands / Pop
RadioXD
Nijmegen, Netherlands / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Pop, Rock
RAZOR FM
Netherlands / Hits
RDD HitRadio NL
Doetinchem, Netherlands / Trance, Electro, Disco, Soul
Red Fox Radio
Belgium / Rock, HipHop, Alternative, Soul
Reestdalteam
Hoogeveen, Netherlands / Pop
RADIO RFM NL
Netherlands / Top 40 & Charts, Electro
RGR 2
Leuven, Belgium / Hits
Roger Radio
Lelystad, Netherlands / Oldies, Hits
R.O.L. Radio
Belgium / Oldies
Roots Radio
Ternhout, Belgium / Blues
Radio Schouwen-Duiveland
Netherlands / Pop, Oldies, Rock
RoundandSound Radio
Netherlands / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Blues
RTV Amstelveen
Amstelveen, Netherlands
RTV Arnhem
Arnhem, Netherlands / Oldies, Schlager
RTV Drenthe
Drenthe, Netherlands / Pop
Radio Focus
Zwolle, Netherlands / Pop
RTV Katwijk
Katwijk, Netherlands / Pop
Radio SASFM
Netherlands / Top 40 & Charts, 80s, 90s, Pop
Schagen FM
Schagen, Netherlands / Pop
Schlagerzender
Belgium / Schlager
Radio Scorpio
Leuven, Belgium / Alternative
Seaport FM
Velsen, Netherlands / Oldies
Shine Radio
Netherlands / 80s, 90s, Pop
ShoutedFM mth.Black
Capelle aan den Ijssel, Netherlands / HipHop, R'n'B
ShoutedFM mth.Electro
Capelle aan den Ijssel, Netherlands / Electro
ShoutedFM mth.Main
Capelle aan den Ijssel, Netherlands / Oldies, Pop
Sitara FM
Utrecht, Netherlands / Reggae, Urban
Sky Radio 10s Hits
Naarden, Netherlands / Hits
Sky Radio Pop-Up
Naarden, Netherlands / Hits
Sky Radio Running Hits Gevorderd
Naarden, Netherlands / Hits
Sky Radio Running Hits Stretch & Relax
Naarden, Netherlands / Hits
Smelne FM
Drachten, Netherlands / Pop
S-Music
Hasselt, Belgium / Schlager
SpeedyRadio
Gemert, Netherlands / Country, 80s, Schlager, German Folklore
Sporza
Brussels, Belgium / Pop
Streekradio FM 104.8
Zuidwolde, Netherlands / Pop
Studio 040
Eindhoven, Netherlands / Pop
Studio Alphen
Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands / Hits
Studio ANT
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Oldies, Rock'n'Roll
Studio Dmn
Diemen, Netherlands / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Studio Grensstad
Netherlands / Oldies, Country, Disco, Soul
Studio Kempen
Belgium / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Pop
Suc6 FM
Rijsbergen, Netherlands / Pop