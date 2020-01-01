Radio Logo
House Radio – 1,209 Stations with Genre House

GNL Radio
Belfast, United Kingdom / Electro, House, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
gfm.fm Club GFM
Hong Kong, China / House, Electro, Techno, Trance
GHiTTT 84.8 FM NEW YORK
New York City, USA / Top 40 & Charts, HipHop, House, R'n'B
Gin and Juice Radio
Berlin, Germany / Techno, House, Electro
Radio Globo
Rome, Italy / Top 40 & Charts, House, Electro
GNL Radio
Belfast, United Kingdom / Electro, House, Pop
G One Radio
Paris, France / Electro, House
Good Groove Radio
Barnsley, United Kingdom / House, Soul
Grooveline Dance Radio
Netherlands / Electro, House
Gum FM
Pirineus, Spain / House, Electro, 90s
Radio Happy Station
Braunschweig, Germany / Techno, Electro, House
HearMe.FM - Danny Houghton
Birmingham, United Kingdom / House
HearMe.FM - The Very Best of Deephouse
Durham, United Kingdom / House, Electro
HearMe.FM - DJ Cato Lindberget
Birmingham, United Kingdom / House
HearMe.FM - DJ Chezza - The Friday Nite Mix
Birmingham, United Kingdom / House
HearMe.FM - It's a Mess Radio
Birmingham, United Kingdom / House
HearMe.FM - Josh Holiday
Birmingham, United Kingdom / House, Techno
Strictly House Radio with Rob Holme
Birmingham, United Kingdom / House
here4ears
Saint-André-lez-Lille, France / Electro, House, Ambient
HerzBlut Radio Cologne
Bergisch Gladbach, Germany / Techno, House, Trance
HFM Ibiza
Ibiza, Spain / Chillout, Electro, House
Hi Fm
Muscat, Oman / House, Pop
Coffee House - Rádio Orbital Portugal
Portugal / House
Hi Hotel Radio
Nice, France / Electro, House, Chillout
Hitfuchs.FM - #Club
Mönchengladbach, Germany / Electro, House
HitRadioTop100 - Clubstream
Diedorf, Germany / House, Electro, Techno
Hits4ever
Germany / Electro, Trance, House, Pop
Hits4Fun-Radio
Salzwedel, Germany / Trance, Electro, House
Hits play
Vedène, France / House, Pop, Electro, Rock
House Afrika Radio
Johannesburg, South Africa / House
Housebeats.fm
Netherlands / Techno, House
House Heads UK
Coventry, United Kingdom / Electro, House, Drum'n'Bass
House Industry Radio
Mils bei Hall, Austria / House, Dub, Electro, Minimal
HOUSE INTENSE
Brighton, United Kingdom / House
houselovers.fm
Spain / House, Techno
Houselovers
Naples, Italy / Techno, House
Housemasters Radio
Edinburgh, United Kingdom / House
House Music London Style
London, United Kingdom / House, Podcast
House Nation Radio
Nice, France / Electro, House, Disco
House of Frankie
Milan, Italy / House, Electro
HouseRadio.net
London, United Kingdom / Electro, House
House Vibes Radio
Ipswich, United Kingdom / House
Human-Nation-FM
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / Electro, House, Pop
Ibiza Club News Radio
Ibiza, Spain / Electro, Podcast, House
Ibiza Radios - Dance
Ibiza, Spain / House
Ibiza Stardust Radio
Cologne, Germany / Techno, House
iLive Radio UK
London, United Kingdom / HipHop, House, R'n'B, Soul
I LOVE MAINSTAGE MADNESS
Cologne, Germany / Techno, House, Electro
I'M IN RADIO
London, United Kingdom / Urban, HipHop, House, Dub
IN2MIXX RADIO
Wattrelos, France / Electro, House

House – a global phenomenon!

House - probably the most popular type of electronic dance music fills clubs from Chicago to Paris, Tel Aviv to Tokyo. It is hard to find any other music genre, in which DJs are so highly regarded like they are with house. Big hits from the likes of David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Avicii and co. have turned house’s creators into superstars, bursting their busy schedule at the seams.

In part, these DJs have the "Godfather of House" Frankie Knuckles to thank for their success. From the late 70s onwards he regularly featured on set at the Chicago Club "Warehouse", which eventually gave its name to the genre. When Knuckles realized that the instrumental parts of his music sent his audience wild, he began to focus on mixing these sections, of old disco classics in parcicular, with new elements such as eurobeat, while leaving out the remainder of the songs. In doing so he created a deeper, raw style, known as Chicago house, which got the crowds dancing even more.

House music not only has roots in US disco music, but eurobeat aswell: European electronic pop music from Depeche Mode, Soft Cell or Giorgio Moroder, for example, was extremely popular in the clubs of New York and Chicago. Initially, Chicago house spread rapidly through the underground scene in the US. Sinnamon’s "Thanks to you", D Train’s "You're The One For Me" and The Peech Boys' "Do not Make Me Wait" captured a synthetic sound scattered with dub effects and drop-outs, which had never been heard before. Typical characteristics of house in general include the use of a repetitive 4/4 beat, rhythms delivered by electronic drum machines and artificial bass lines.

The influence of house can also be found today in mainstream pop and dance music. The chart success of Lady Gaga, Daft Punk, Black Eyed Peas and Calvin Harris demonstrate how pop and house have been skilfully joined together in some instances. The young DJs Robin Schulz and Felix Jaehn, both from Germany, are further examples of stars making their names by embracing a mixture of pop and house in their works, seen in their hit remixes of "Waves" (Mr Probz) and "Cheerleader" (Omi) respectively, taking the charts by storm.