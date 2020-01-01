Radio Logo
Hits Radio – 4,946 Stations with Genre Hits

Roger Radio
Lelystad, Netherlands / Oldies, Hits
Roksana Radio
Ufa, Russia / Traditional, Hits
Rolles Musichall
Gudensberg, Germany / Hits
Romance Radio
Toulouse, France / Hits, Ballads
Romance On_line
Bucaramanga, Colombia / Hits, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Romania International 2
Bucarest, Romania / Hits
Radio Romania International 3
Bucarest, Romania / Hits
Radio Roslagen 107.8 FM
Norrtälje, Sweden / Hits
ROUGE BEST HITS 2010
Lausanne, Switzerland / Hits
ROUGE MADE IN SUISSE
Lausanne, Switzerland / World, Hits
Royal FM 95.1
Ilorin, Nigeria / Hits
Radio RPL FM
Püttlingen, Poland / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
RPSFM
France / Electro, Rock, Hits, Pop
rs2 MEIN LIEBLINGS MIX (MUSIK NON-STOP)
Berlin, Germany / Hits, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
rs2 Party Hits
Berlin, Germany / Hits
RSC
Weinsheim, Germany / Pop, Oldies, Hits
RSI Radio Sardegna International
Sardinia, Italy / Country, Hits, Pop
RSI Network
Italy / Hits
RT1 MADE IN GERMANY
Augsburg, Germany / Hits, Pop
R'Tignes 92.2 FM
Tignes, France / Hits, Easy Listening
RTS FM
Montpellier, France / Hits, Pop
RTV FM
Carpentras, France / Hits, Pop
Rumba FM
Bogata, Colombia / Latin, Hits
Rumbera 106.7 Barquisimeto
Venezuela / Latin, Hits
Radio RFM
Eschwege, Germany / Hits, Pop
Run Nation Hits
Stockholm, Sweden / Hits, Pop, Electro
rurssewelle
Germany / Oldies, Hits, 80s, 90s
Rute 107.8 FM
Rute, Spain / Hits, News-Talk
Rutland Radio
Oakham, United Kingdom / Hits
RVA
Vichy, France / Pop, Hits
RVL La Radio
Italy / Hits
Radio Virovitica
Virovitica, Croatia / Hits
RVVS 96.2
Les Mureaux, France / Rock, Hits, Pop
RWCOM
Curitiba, Brazil / Hits, 80s, 90s
RWS
Castres, France / Hits, Pop
105.7 Rythme FM
Montreal, Canada / Hits, Top 40 & Charts
S4-Radio ONE
Dortmund, Germany / 80s, Hits, Pop, Rock
S4-Radio SPECIALS
Dortmund, Germany / Hits
Sachse-Power-Radio
Dresden, Germany / Hits
SAfm
South Africa / Hits, Pop
Sam FM Thames Valley
Reading, United Kingdom / Hits, Top 40 & Charts
Sam Radio Officiel
France / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Pop
Rádio Regional Sanjoanense
São João da Madeira, Portugal / Hits
Rádio São Paulo Rio 90.7 FM
Sao Jose Dos Campos, Brazil / Classic Rock, Hits
Saulės radijas
Lithuania / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Hits
Saurosoft Time Folgaria
Folgaria, Italy / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
radio SAW Hits für Kids
Magdeburg, Germany / Electro, Pop, Hits
Scanner Beat
Barcelona, Spain / HipHop, Hits, Indie, Funk
Radio Schlagerparadies - Hitmix der Nacht
Kleinblittersdorf, Germany / Hits, Schlager
School Radio
France / Electro, Hits, 80s, Pop