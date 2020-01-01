Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

90s Radio – 1,326 Stations with Genre 90s

Rhubarb Radio
Wakefield, United Kingdom / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Rivers of Soundz
Magdeburg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
RM WEBRADIO
Bertrix, Belgium / Hits, 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
Rockemite.com
Colombia / 90s, Punk, Rock, Ska
rockSatelite-MadridONE
Madrid, Spain / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Rock Sounds
Valparaiso, Brazil / Rock, 90s, Alternative
Rogos-Powerradio
Romanshorn, Switzerland / 80s, Schlager, 90s, Pop
ROUGE BEST HITS 90
Le Mont-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland / 90s, Pop
Radio RPL FM
Püttlingen, Poland / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
RPM Oldies & Retro Hits
Córdoba, Argentina / Oldies, 80s, 90s
RPR1.90er Pop
Ludwigshafen, Germany / 90s
RPR1.90er Black
Ludwigshafen, Germany / HipHop, 90s, R'n'B
RPR1.90er Dance
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Eurodance, 90s
RPR1.90er Rock
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Rock, 90s
rs2 90er Hits
Berlin, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, 90s
rs2 MEIN LIEBLINGS MIX (MUSIK NON-STOP)
Berlin, Germany / Hits, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
R.SH 90er
Kiel, Germany / 90s, Electro, Pop, Rap
R.SH Kids
Kiel, Germany / 90s, Pop
RTF.3 Neckar-Alb
Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
RTR 99
Rome, Italy / 80s, 90s, Pop
RTVDiamant
Romania / Techno, 80s, 90s
Ruhrpottbeatz
Herne, Germany / Trance, Pop, 80s, 90s
rurssewelle
Germany / Oldies, Hits, 80s, 90s
RWCOM
Curitiba, Brazil / Hits, 80s, 90s
S4-Radio SEVEN
Dortmund, Germany / 80s, 90s, Oldies
Sachsens-Dance-Radio
Zwickau, Germany / Schlager, 70s, 80s, 90s
Samui Island Radio
United Kingdom / 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio SASFM
Netherlands / Top 40 & Charts, 80s, 90s, Pop
RADIO SAUDADE
Brazil / 70s, 80s, 90s
Saurosoft Time Folgaria
Folgaria, Italy / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
Schlagermöwe-Emden
Emden, Germany / Country, 80s, 90s, Schlager
Schlums-Musikstuebchen
Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Shine Radio
Netherlands / 80s, 90s, Pop
Shuffle Radio UK
United Kingdom / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
SK Radio HD
Saskatoon, Canada / Top 40 & Charts, Electro, 80s, 90s
Skye Radio
Durban, South Africa / Hits, 80s, 90s
SKY RADIO FM
Lüdenscheid, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Schlager
SlashMusicFM
Eisleben, Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s
Slice Audio
Belfast, United Kingdom / 90s, Pop, Rock
Sonarbeats Radio
Salisbury, United Kingdom / 80s, 90s, Disco, Drum'n'Bass
Sound-Channel
Weinheim, Germany / 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts, Rock
Sound-Base-Radio
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Rock
Soundbude-FM - Frisch & Musikalisch
Bad Gandersheim, Germany / 80s, 90s, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
SoundBude-FM
Kassel, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
soundexpress-radio.de
Plettenberg, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s
Sound of Friends
Berlin, Germany / 90s, Pop
Sound of Music
Biebergemünd, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Electro
SoundOfSounds
Weiden, Germany / Electro, 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
Sound Radio Wales
United Kingdom / 80s, 90s, Pop
Soy un clásico
Argentina / Latin, Oldies, 80s, 90s

90s music: Dirty guitar sounds, wishy-washy pop and electronic sets

The 90s - the decade of self-fulfillment and emancipation. Not only did the garish and colorful fashion style at the time make this decade noticeable, the music world did too. Electronic sounds found in house and techno experienced a revival, boy bands and girl groups ruled the pop world, rock revealed itself in completely new ways and hip hop overran the music world - and all of it took place in the 90s!

The phenomenon of the boyband was already well known thanks to the Beatles, but in the 90s there was a real boom: Take That, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC - mid tempo love songs and heartbreaking ballads alternated with cool 90s dance tracks. The boys in these bands weren’t only filling the front pages of Bravo, but also the largest concert halls in the world. On the female front, the Spice Girls were just as successful. With their first hit "Wannabe" they managed to jump right to the top of charts in 30 different countries and went on to become an integral part of the international pop music scene.

Electronic music also experienced a boom in the 90s, creeping into the music of mainstream pop artists such as in Madonna's album "Ray of Light". House and techno, in particular, developed further, establishing themselves as two of the most popular music genres in Europe. After the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War, the general feeling at the time was one of peace and new beginnings. As a result, new influences from the east mingled with western styles. Young people indulged in celebrating this new expression through outdoor raves, the largest of which came in the form of the Love Parade.