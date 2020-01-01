Top Stations
1
WHTA Hot 107,9
2
WROD 1340 AM
3
WLOF - 101.7 FM The station of the Cross
4
KOMO - News Radio 1000 AM
5
WTOP 103.5 Top News
6
WCCO - News Talk 830
7
KDKA 1020 AM
8
WORL - The Answer 660 AM
9
WEEI 93.7 FM - Boston Sports News
10
ESPN Radio
27 Stations from
Regensburg
Absolut relax
Regensburg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio Heimatmelodie
Regensburg, Germany / German Folklore
gong fm
Regensburg, Germany / Pop, Electro
Absolut HOT
Regensburg, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Electro, HipHop
Radio Charivari Regensburg
Regensburg, Germany / 80s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Absolut musicXL
Regensburg, Germany / Pop, Rock
Swingtime
Regensburg, Germany / Jazz, Blues, Swing, R'n'B
radio-firework
Regensburg, Germany / Chillout, House, Dub, Electro
sofa
Regensburg, Germany / Alternative
Achtsamkeit leben
Regensburg, Germany / Podcast
Beatz and More
Regensburg, Germany / Pop, Schlager, Oldies, Rock
Dash FM
Regensburg, Germany / Podcast
Eisradio - Das Eishockey Radio
Regensburg, Germany / Pop, Rock
andyfm
Regensburg, Germany / Pop
deutschland1
Regensburg, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
eisradio
Regensburg, Germany / Pop
jacksaw
Regensburg, Germany / Pop
musikphil
Regensburg, Germany / HipHop
pi2
Regensburg, Germany / Blues
radioregensburg
Regensburg, Germany / Pop
Radio_T
Regensburg, Germany / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Pop
ratisbona
Regensburg, Germany / Pop
rgbfm
Regensburg, Germany / Pop
rockallover
Regensburg, Germany / Pop, Rock
Schwitz FM
Regensburg, Germany / Electro, Pop
st-vincent
Regensburg, Germany / Hits
Studentenfunk Regensburg
Regensburg, Germany / News-Talk, Pop
Radio frequencies in Regensburg
ANTENNE BAYERN
103
Deutschlandfunk
95.5
egoFM
107.5
gong fm
89.7
Klassik Radio
91.1
Radio Charivari Regensburg
98.2