12 Stations from Castrop-Rauxel

Club-Red-Hell
Castrop-Rauxel, Germany / Gothic, Industrial
Krix-fm
Castrop-Rauxel, Germany / Rock, Hits, Pop
station-of-music
Castrop-Rauxel, Germany / Electro
HitRadioNRW
Castrop-Rauxel, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Colors of music
Castrop-Rauxel, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
Dragonheart-Radio
Castrop-Rauxel, Germany / Trance, Electro, Pop, Rock
Hit-Radio-Sensation
Castrop-Rauxel, Germany / Gothic, Metal, Pop, Rock
Klangwald Radio
Castrop-Rauxel, Germany / Gothic, Pop, Punk
Krix.FM - Region Burscheid
Castrop-Rauxel, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio-Echolot
Castrop-Rauxel, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
RCR - Radio fürs Ruhrgebiet
Castrop-Rauxel, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager
Starlinerevolution
Castrop-Rauxel, Germany / Trance, Pop, Rock, Schlager