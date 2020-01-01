Radio Logo
12 Stations from Antalya

Radio SHAZAM
Antalya, Turkey / House, Disco
Radyo Akdeniz FM 95
Antalya, Turkey / Traditional
Evening Breeze
Antalya, Turkey / Chillout
Likya FM 100.2 Mhz
Antalya, Turkey / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Arabesk Melodi
Antalya, Turkey / Oriental, Hits, Pop
Damga FM 91.7
Antalya, Turkey / Traditional
Genç FM
Antalya, Turkey / Alternative, Rock
Radyo Maestro
Antalya, Turkey / Jazz, Classical
Slow Karadeniz FM Rize
Antalya, Turkey / Ambient
Uzman FM
Antalya, Turkey / Oldies, Pop
Wrong Soul Radio Station 99.1
Antalya, Turkey / Oldies
Wrong Turk FM 94.5
Antalya, Turkey / Traditional