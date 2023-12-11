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SportUEFA Champions LeagueNEC Nijmegen vs. Olympiacos

NEC Nijmegen vs. Olympiacos

UEFA Champions League -

-

On the radio:
Omrop Fryslan
vs

-

On the radio:
Radio Spire

UEFA Champions League: Live Radio Stream & Broadcast Today

Listen to the UEFA Champions League in live stream. The match NEC Nijmegen vs Olympiacos will start on August 11, 2026 at 5:30 PM.

UEFA Champions League: Join in live with these radio stations

NEC Nijmegen

Omrop Fryslan
Omrop Fryslan

Olympiacos

Radio Spire
Radio Spire

UEFA Champions League: More radio live streams of the matchday

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