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SportNBA BasketballPortland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

NBA Basketball -

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On the radio:
KPOJ - Rip City 620 Sportsradio
vs

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On the radio:
KSPN - ESPN Radio 710 AM

Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these.

to the fan radios

NBA Basketball: Live Radio Stream & Broadcast Today

Listen to the NBA Basketball in live stream. The match Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers will start on November 7, 2026 at 4:00 AM.

NBA Basketball: Join in live with these radio stations

Portland Trail Blazers

KPOJ - Rip City 620 Sportsradio
KPOJ - Rip City 620 Sportsradio

Los Angeles Lakers

KSPN - ESPN Radio 710 AM
KSPN - ESPN Radio 710 AM
KWKW - Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM
KWKW - Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM
NBA Basketball: More radio live streams of the matchday
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