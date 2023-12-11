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SportNBA BasketballSan Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings

San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings

NBA Basketball -

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On the radio:
WOAI 1200 AM
vs

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On the radio:
1380 The Answer KTKZ

Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these.

to the fan radios

NBA Basketball: Live Radio Stream & Broadcast Today

Listen to the NBA Basketball in live stream. The match San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings will start on November 7, 2026 at 4:00 AM.

NBA Basketball: Join in live with these radio stations

Sacramento Kings

1380 The Answer KTKZ
1380 The Answer KTKZ
KSLD ESPN 1140 AM
KSLD ESPN 1140 AM
NBA Basketball: More radio live streams of the matchday
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