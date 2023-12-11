Sporting Kansas City vs. Austin FC
Major League Soccer (MLS) -
Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these.to the fan radios
Major League Soccer (MLS): Live Radio Stream & Broadcast Today
Listen to the Major League Soccer (MLS) in live stream. The match Sporting Kansas City vs Austin FC will start on October 25, 2026 at 2:30 AM.
Major League Soccer (MLS): Join in live with these radio stations
Sporting Kansas City
Austin FC
Major League Soccer (MLS): More radio live streams of the matchday