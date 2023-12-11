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SportMajor League BaseballMilwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs

MLB -

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On the radio:
WTMJ - Newsradio 620
vs

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On the radio:
WSCR - 670 AM The Score
Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these. if you run into one.

MLB: Live Radio Stream & Broadcast Today

Listen to the MLB in live stream. The match Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago Cubs will start on September 3, 2026 at 11:15 PM.

MLB: Join in live with these radio stations

Chicago Cubs

WSCR - 670 AM The Score
WSCR - 670 AM The Score

MLB: More radio live streams of the matchday

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