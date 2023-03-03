The Downbeat with Craig Reynolds. I’m basically gonna talk to a bunch of my interesting mates, usually musicians. More
Enter Shikari (Rou Reynolds + Rob Rolfe)
My guests this week are Rou Reynolds and Rob Rolfe of Enter Shikari. We talked extensively about their new album 'A Kiss For The Whole World' which is out now, as well as how they like their (often plant-based) eggs, fans who wish they were heavier, fans who wish they were less political - and had a bit of a location argument about where to host their dream festival. Enjoy
4/26/2023
1:38:37
Alexander Jones (Undeath)
My guest this week is Alexander Jones, vocalist of Rochester, NY Death Metal band UNDEATH. We talked on DAY ONE of their first european tour AT LENGTH almost EXTENSIVELY about everything death metal: the music, the history, the logos - as well as much more. The band is an amazing mix of old school death metal with a modern perspective. Check them out.
4/13/2023
2:05:46
Nick Folio - Bad Omens
My guest this week is Nick Folio of hottest-band-in-the-world right now Bad Omens. We caught up about half way through their sold out UK/EU run to talk fishing, drums, motorbikes and having a tiny little logo on a tour poster.
3/31/2023
1:46:32
Shadow Of Intent (Bryce Butler + Chris Wiseman)
My guests this week are Bryce Butler and Chris Wiseman of Shadow of Intent. I caught up with them on their mostly sold out FIRST time in Europe to find out why they're so bleeding good. Enjoy.
3/16/2023
1:53:16
Mario Duplantier (Gojira)
My guest this week is none other than Mario Duplantier of French metal titans GOJIRA. One of my favourite bands and drummers of all time, he spilled insane and humble knowledge about everything it takes to get to his level as a musician. We caught up before their INSANE show in support of their latest album Fortitude to talk about everything from drums and practicing to jamming with James Hetfield and stage fright. It was an inspirational chat and I hope you enjoy it as much as I did.