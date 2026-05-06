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83 episodes
- In this conversation from The Infinite I Am Conference, Rupert speaks with Bill Free, founder of Pure Presence Productions. Rupert starts with a guided meditation on abiding as infinite being, followed by a question and answer session. Topics include the oneness of being versus the loneliness of the ego, how grief is an expression of love and the difference between the Direct Path and the Progressive Path.
Also discussed: remaining as being amid habitual mind patterns, the natural experience of being and doing as a dual track in everyday life, and whether the body and being are truly one.
- In the fourth episode in the series recorded at Colet House in London, Rupert answers questions about whether it's possible to overdo spiritual practice, why emotional stability is important when investigating our true nature and the relationship between 'I', 'self', and awareness.
Also discussed are how our relationships and work may transform as our understanding deepens, the most difficult thing to give up on the path of devotion and why enlightenment is not an experience but simply the recognition of the nature of being.
- This is the second of two episodes with hosts Aryaan and Emira Arora of the 'Under the Tree' podcast. In this episode Rupert speaks with Amira Arora about the fundamental principles of non-duality and how consciousness creates the appearance of reality.
They discuss how creation emerges through consciousness dividing itself into subject and object, how our experience always takes place in the eternal 'now' and 'here' rather than in time and space, and how the understanding of non-duality reveals that nothing truly exists apart from infinite consciousness.
They also explore the nature of free will, examine how awareness knows itself without needing the finite mind, and talk about the dream analogy as a way to understand how consciousness localises itself as apparently separate individuals whilst remaining whole and undivided.
- This is the first episode of two with hosts Aryaan and Emira Arora of the 'Under the Tree' podcast. In this episode, Rupert speaks with actor, musician and composer, Aryaan about the fundamentals of non-duality, the source of suffering in relationships, and what it means to awaken from the dream.
They also explore the true nature of love, why many seekers experience a sense of emptiness after self-recognition, what happens after awakening, what it means to become established in your true nature, and the only experience that is absolutely true.
- In the third instalment in the series recorded at Colet House in London, Rupert answers questions about the correlation between deep sleep and our experience of death, how consciousness responds to our prayers and communicates with individuals, and why, after awakening, desire diminishes.
Also discussed are the causes of the physical responses – of tears and joy – that often occur when entering these gatherings, how compassion fits within the non-dual understanding, and whether there are other ways besides the Direct Path to find the true 'I'.
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About Rupert Spira Podcast
In this podcast series, Rupert Spira explores the non-dual understanding, expressed in different ways. Please subscribe if you would like to be notified whenever new episodes are available. If you would like to find out more about events, publications, and Rupert's archive of recordings, please visit rupertspira.com. Music written and played by Shena Power and recorded by Simon Power.Podcast website
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