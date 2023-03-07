Awakening the Sex Talk Demons

It took two tries for Danielle and Adam to record this episode, because the first attempt ended in one of the worst arguments they've had in months. However, the second time, the conversation was one of the best and most honest talks about sex and intimacy on the podcast. However, this was after four hours of heated debate and fighting after Danielle opened up a "can of worms" that neither of them was expecting would result in such anger and frustrating on both their parts. In what Danielle claims was an "indicator of how fragile the male ego can be when it comes to feedback about sexual performance," the fight after the first (partial) recording brought up everything from Adam's famous statement in an episode back in 2018, "when I'm done, I'm done," the fact that men have never been taught to take women's pleasure seriously, that women are not strongly encouraged to take their own pleasure seriously (until later in life), and the truth about female pleasure is never truly researched and discussed by male partners. However, after clearing the air and finally calming down, they are able to have a truly productive and eye-opening discussion as to why their intimacy is better now than it ever was, and what secrets they can share about steps couples can take to become more compatible sexually and connect on a deeper, more passionate level. But first, they need to go back and acknowledge that their intimacy was definitely not always like that. Danielle and Adam both agree that this might be their favorite episode on the topic of sex they've ever done. Everyone should listen to this important, honest episode, no matter their relationship status.The two also discuss:Misconceptions about the clitoris and the female orgasm.Why women are so quick to fake an orgasm, and the reasons men just believe it's real.How girls really feel when making out with boys as teenagers.What they want their own kids to understand about female pleasure.Why men don't think to ask what they can do to better pleasure a woman.Why it's important to have these conversations consistently, rather than all in one session.Get the Date Night Questions Book! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.