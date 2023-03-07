Marriage and Martinis is an attempt to present a real, authentic marriage at its core: the love, hate, teamwork, struggles, laughter, humiliation, and ever-chan...
Awakening the Sex Talk Demons
It took two tries for Danielle and Adam to record this episode, because the first attempt ended in one of the worst arguments they've had in months. However, the second time, the conversation was one of the best and most honest talks about sex and intimacy on the podcast. However, this was after four hours of heated debate and fighting after Danielle opened up a "can of worms" that neither of them was expecting would result in such anger and frustrating on both their parts. In what Danielle claims was an "indicator of how fragile the male ego can be when it comes to feedback about sexual performance," the fight after the first (partial) recording brought up everything from Adam's famous statement in an episode back in 2018, "when I'm done, I'm done," the fact that men have never been taught to take women's pleasure seriously, that women are not strongly encouraged to take their own pleasure seriously (until later in life), and the truth about female pleasure is never truly researched and discussed by male partners. However, after clearing the air and finally calming down, they are able to have a truly productive and eye-opening discussion as to why their intimacy is better now than it ever was, and what secrets they can share about steps couples can take to become more compatible sexually and connect on a deeper, more passionate level. But first, they need to go back and acknowledge that their intimacy was definitely not always like that. Danielle and Adam both agree that this might be their favorite episode on the topic of sex they've ever done. Everyone should listen to this important, honest episode, no matter their relationship status.The two also discuss:Misconceptions about the clitoris and the female orgasm.Why women are so quick to fake an orgasm, and the reasons men just believe it's real.How girls really feel when making out with boys as teenagers.What they want their own kids to understand about female pleasure.Why men don't think to ask what they can do to better pleasure a woman.Why it's important to have these conversations consistently, rather than all in one session.Get the Date Night Questions Book! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
7/24/2023
1:17:41
The Beauty of Doing Less, With The Lazy Genius
In a society that glamorizes the idea of "doing it all," it's easy to get sucked in to the idea that if we aren't doing it all, we're somehow failing. But according to Kendra, AKA "The Lazy Genius," we absolutely do not need to and should not even attempt to do it all. In this episode, self proclaimed "hot mess mom" Danielle asks Kendra about everything from the secret to making a good "to do list," to how we can possibly stop feeling like laundry is taking over our lives, to how we know what's an essential task not to be ignored, and which things we need to put on the back burner. Want to be more productive by doing less? Then you don't want to miss this conversation.Purchase the Date Night Questions Experience paperback book here. Use code "MNMPODCAST" for 15% off. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
7/17/2023
57:57
Sh*t's Getting Real (Moving Episode Part 2).
In this highly requested follow-up to last week's episode about moving into their seventh house, Danielle and Adam talk more deeply about how the stress is starting to manifest in ways that aren't so positive, and how the impending move is making them appreciate certain aspects of their current lives that they may have taken for granted. Also, what types of rituals, products, and habits are saving them right now, and making the whole process a little easier? Danielle talks new bras, clothing, and body image, and Adam talks about picking up old habits as a means to cope. Plus, where would they each move if money wasn't an issue, and what dream projects would they do in their new home?Tractive GPS is the world's most-trusted GPS tracker for pets. This small waterproof device gives you live location updates of your pet straight to your phone, no matter where you are in the world -- so you never have to worry while you're on a walk, on vacation, or leaving your dog with a sitter. Plus -- you can set virtual fences, track their activity and sleep like a FitBit, and more!Live in the New Jersey are and looking for a unique, delicious dessert truck to come and bring some unique excitement to your party? Check out Wandering Sweets.Purchase the Date Night Questions Experience paperback book here. Use code "MNMPODCAST" for 15% off. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
7/10/2023
1:11:09
THE SEVENTH HOUSE (yes, seventh)
In this extremely vulnerable episode, Adam and Danielle divulge all the details concerning their move: why, where, and when. Plus, they go on some pretty crazy tangents about some TMI concerning Danielle's recent sexual craze, and Adam's ridiculous stress level. The two discuss how their relationship has changed since the last move, and how Adam's obsession with moving has completely transformed. Plus, what are they hoping to get from their new house and the town to which they're moving that they haven't gotten before?Every pet owner needs Tractive to give them peace of mind about their pet getting lost.Live in the New Jersey are and looking for a unique, delicious dessert truck to come and bring some unique excitement to your party? Check out Wandering Sweets.Purchase the Date Night Questions Experience paperback book here. Use code "MNMPODCAST" for 15% off. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
7/3/2023
1:12:00
Love Makes A Family, With Linda Fruits and Maddy Gross
It's pride month, but it's always a good time to celebrate all the love. This episode has no shortage of real, honest, deep, intense love, and what beautiful things can happen when someone stops letting society dictate how their life should look, and starts looking inward to make big decisions. Danielle was so excited to catch up with her friend, Linda, to get caught up on the impactful and enormous changes that have occurred since she came out over two years ago. Danielle was even more thrilled that Linda's partner, Maddy, (who happens to be pregnant with Linda's ex-husband/co-parent's baby) was gracious enough to join the conversation. They catch up on the huge events that have taken place, including:How Linda and Maddy met and fell in loveWhat life looks like now, while they are living with Chris, Linda's ex-husband and their kidsWhat made them ask Chris if he would be willing to be the biological father of Maddy's baby, and what his response wasHow people react to their "atypical" familyWhat it's like living in Florida now that so much anti-LGBTQ legislation is being passed, and if they plan to moveWhat they will tell the new baby's older siblings concerning why their family looks different from other familiesHow they deal with negative looks, attention, and feedback concerning their unique lifestyleLinda and Maddy have recently been feature in People magazine and other media outlets to highlight their love story. But only on this episode will you get the raw, complete details of how it all happened.Check out Linda's instagram @fruitsofmotherhood to follow along their journey from here.Click here to purchase Tractive pet tracker and use code "Martini" for 20% off. Tractive is the #1 pet tracking device, and the only way to achieve true peace of mind as a pet owner.Purchase the Date Night Questions Experience paperback book here. Use code "MNMPODCAST" for 15% off. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/5/2023
55:03
Marriage and Martinis is an attempt to present a real, authentic marriage at its core: the love, hate, teamwork, struggles, laughter, humiliation, and ever-changing dynamics that comprise spousal relationships. Join Danielle and Adam as they explore every hilarious, heartfelt, shocking, embarrassing, and completely inappropriate facet of marriage and parenting. It's a bumpy ride, but it's worth it.