BBC World Service
An unidentified body. Who was she? Why hasn’t she been missed? A BBC World Service and NRK original podcast, investigating a mystery unsolved for almost half a ... More
  • 12. Anna and Angelina
    A fraudster and a spy. Two women, more wigs and multiple identities; the investigation continues. What happened when Marit was contacted by Death in Ice Valley listeners who have been working on the case? Please help us spread the word about #DeathinIceValley on social media and leave ratings and reviews. There’s more at www.bbcworldservice.com/deathinicevalley Join the Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/deathinicevalley
    6/6/2021
    1:17:58
  • Bonus: The Lazarus Heist Episode 1
    Introducing our new BBC original podcast. Here’s episode 1: Hacking Hollywood. A movie, Kim Jong-un and a devastating cyber attack. The story of the Sony hack. How the Lazarus Group hackers caused mayhem. And this is just the beginning…Search for The Lazarus Heist wherever you get your podcasts. #LazarusHeist
    6/3/2021
    34:18
  • New episode coming soon
    Two women, two stories. A new episode of Death in Ice Valley is available from 7 June. #DeathinIceValley
    6/1/2021
    1:38
  • 11. Turning Detective - Live
    Listeners’ leads, digging and a woman on the run? Marit and Neil investigate new clues which have come from you. And they are in Bergen, Norway, answering your questions with special guests crime writer Gunnar Staalesen, forensic pathologist Inge Morild, and Nils Jarle Gjøvåg, head of forensics at Bergen Police. Please recommend #DeathinIceValley to others. Help us with the ongoing investigation at: www.facebook.com/groups/deathinicevalley and www.bbcworldservice.com/deathinicevalley
    6/24/2019
    1:14:50
  • Coming soon: Special Episode
    Marit and Neil are to return with Episode 11. They’ll have updates on the investigation and will be answering questions from an audience in Bergen, with guests and live music. Available from 24 June. The show is being recorded on 19 June. For tickets, go to: www.bbcworldservice.com/deathinicevalley To send your questions, join the Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/deathinicevalley If you know anyone who hasn’t listened to the series yet, now is the time before the next episode is released – let them know!
    6/6/2019
    3:11

About Death in Ice Valley

An unidentified body. Who was she? Why hasn’t she been missed? A BBC World Service and NRK original podcast, investigating a mystery unsolved for almost half a century.
