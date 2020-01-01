Radio Logo
272 Stations in Turkish

Power Türk Akustik
Istanbul, Turkey / News-Talk, Pop
Power Türk MiniMix
Istanbul, Turkey / Hits, Pop
Radyo Musiki
Istanbul, Turkey / Traditional
Radyo Nostalji
Mannheim, Germany / World, German Folklore
Retro Turk
Istanbul, Turkey / Oldies
Radyoilef
Ankara, Turkey / Pop, Hits, Oldies
Joy Jazz
Istanbul, Turkey / Jazz
Park FMTR
Turkey
Power XL
Istanbul, Turkey / Chillout
Açık Radyo 94.9 FM
Istanbul, Turkey / World
Borusan Klasik
Istanbul, Turkey / Classical
Radio Line 99.1 FM
Bursa, Turkey / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio 5 Turkey
Istanbul, Turkey / Hits, Pop
Show Radyo
Istanbul, Turkey / Hits, Pop
Bayrak Klasik
Lefkosa, Cyprus / Classical
Radyo Dejavu
Istanbul, Turkey / 80s, 90s, Traditional, Schlager
Arabesk fm
Mannheim, Germany / Oriental, Traditional
DAMAR TÜRK 34
Istanbul, Turkey / Pop
Arabesk Damar Fm
Turkey / Pop, Traditional
Radyo Fenomen Türk
Istanbul, Turkey / Pop
Özgürüz
Essen, Germany / Rock, Pop
Power Türk Taptaze
Istanbul, Turkey / Hits, Pop
Kiss Türk
Istanbul, Turkey / Top 40 & Charts
Berat Fm
Mersin, Turkey / Hits
London Turkish Radio
London, United Kingdom / World, News-Talk
Karadeniz FM 98.2
Istanbul, Turkey / Hits
Uludag FM
Bursa, Turkey
Eskisehir radio 98.9
Turkey / Traditional, Pop, World
DamarFm
Rastatt, Germany / Oriental, Pop
Reklamsız Radyo Pop
Turkey / Pop
TaksimFM Arabic
Geldrop, Netherlands / Oriental
Arabesk Radyo
Turkey / Pop
Süper 2 FM
Istanbul, Turkey / Traditional
Radyo Egenin Sesi
Istanbul, Turkey / Traditional
Kiss FM
Istanbul, Turkey / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Kantin
Istanbul, Turkey / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Likya FM 100.2 Mhz
Antalya, Turkey / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Haber 1903
Istanbul, Turkey / Hits
TaksimFM Arabesk
Geldrop, Netherlands / Oriental
Dem Radyo
London, United Kingdom / Pop
TaksimFM Live
Geldrop, Netherlands / Pop
Radyo C
Ankara, Turkey / Pop, Rock
Radyo Doga
Ankara, Turkey
Voice of America - O‘zbek‎ - Uzbekistan
Washington, D.C., USA
% 100 Türkçe
Istanbul, Turkey / Hits, Pop
ADA FM
Turkey / Hits, Pop
Akra FM
Istanbul, Turkey / Oriental
Radyo Alevilerin Sesi
Innsbruck, Austria / Pop
Arabesk Melodi
Antalya, Turkey / Oriental, Hits, Pop
Arabesk Radyo
Istanbul, Turkey / Pop, Top 40 & Charts