12,502 Stations in
German
Radio Europa - Teneriffa
Tenerife, Spain / Pop, Hits
progressive-house-sounds
Meldorf, Germany / House
radio-headshot
Germany / Gothic
Techno-Paradize
Neukirchen, Germany / Electro, Techno, Trance
Punksender
Euskirchen, Germany / Electro, Punk
Radio SOL International
Bad Vöslau, Austria / Chillout, Salsa, World
JAM FM DJ Cooper
Berlin, Germany / House, Pop
christian-country-channel
Essen, Germany / Country, Christian Music
hit-dj
Germany / Top 40 & Charts
kinderdisco
Remagen, Germany
schlagerradio-germany
Germany / Schlager
R.SA – Schlager
Leipzig, Germany / Schlager
1A Schlager Gold
Hof, Germany / Schlager, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies
Charivari 98.6 - Discomania
Nuremberg, Germany / Electro
COSMO - Trap
Cologne, Germany / Urban
hr-iNFO - Hessen
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Podcast
GeilFM
Nuremberg, Germany / Electro, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Schlagerparadies - Kuschelzeit
Kleinblittersdorf, Germany / Schlager
ANTENNE PFALZ 94.2
Landau, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock
love-body-soul
Hamburg, Germany / Pop
NDR 2 - Spezial
Hamburg, Germany / Podcast
RPR1.Hits für Kids
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Hits
ANTENNE THÜRINGEN - Classic Rock
Weimar, Germany / Classic Rock
320 FM
Hanover, Germany / House, Techno, Minimal
Euer-Hitradio
Voerde, Germany / Hits, Pop
Fantastic-Radio
Bad Hersfeld, Germany / Pop
Fashionradio Electronical Underground Scene Radio
Münster, Germany / Electro, House
Hola FM
Fuerteventura, Spain / Oldies, Pop, Rock
dunklewelle
Germany / Gothic
Fun80s.fm
Gangelt, Germany / 80s, Pop
Radio Bremen: Hörspiel
Bremen, Germany / Podcast
Antenne verrückte Stunde
Graz, Austria / Schlager
Campus & Karriere (komplette Sendung) - Deutschlandfunk
Berlin, Germany / Podcast
ENERGY 90s
Switzerland / 90s, Pop
100% Eskalation von Feierfreund
Berlin, Germany / Hits
Jenny FM
Dortmund, Germany / Electro, House
1000discohits
Germany / Disco
Hardstylepur
Essen, Germany / Drum'n'Bass
hoamad.bayern
Germany / Rock, Schlager
pit-mosh
Germany / Alternative, Metal
radio-auerhahn
Germany / Electro, Techno
RageFM - Deutschrap
Germany / Rap
sofa
Regensburg, Germany / Alternative
Reboot.fm
Berlin, Germany / Alternative, Indie, Pop, Rock
Radio Freies Bayern
Munich, Germany / German Folklore, Pop
funk4junks
Constance, Germany / Funk, HipHop
mardigras
Hamburg, Germany / Blues, Funk, Soul
the-loft
Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Ballads
youradio-underground
Hamburg, Germany / HipHop, Pop
Radio Dresden - 80er Kulthits
Dresden, Germany / 80s
