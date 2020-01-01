Radio Logo
wik
Hamburg, Germany / Disco
willy_s_station
Vienna, Austria / Oldies
wipperwelle
Halle, Germany / German Folklore
wirsinddeinradio
Dortmund, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager
wirsindvielmehr
Wetter (Ruhr), Germany / Rock
wishofgreek
Germany / Hits
wm
Germany / World
wmex
Germany / Traditional
wmradio
Traunreut, Germany / Rock
wntd
Chemnitz, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock
wobfm
Wolfsburg, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
WOELFFCHEN
Constance, Germany
wolf
Büdingen, Germany / Pop
Wolfs-Party-Radio
Iserlohn, Germany / Oldies, Pop
wolfs-radio1
Iserlohn, Germany / Pop
wolfsdrachen
Dormagen, Germany / Pop
Wolke7
Geseke, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
wolneradioopornik
Nortorf, Germany / Electro, Hits
wolvestudios
Germany / Alternative
wom-gaming
Berlin, Germany / Pop
woodfm
Eslohe, Germany / Pop
wordup
Germany / Rap, Reggae
workout
Meschede, Germany / Hits
world-of-world-music
Meldorf, Germany / World
worldmusic
Germany / Pop, Rock
worldofmultiplayer
Magdeburg, Germany / Alternative
SocialFM
Biblis, Germany / Pop, Jazz, Blues, Top 40 & Charts
wortrandale
Berlin, Germany / Classical
wossidio
Germany / Top 40 & Charts
wota
Germany / Jazz
wrong_way
Germany / Pop
wrs
Naples, Italy / 80s
wsoe
Germany / Pop
wt-radio
Germany / 80s
wuerzblog
Würzburg, Germany / Pop, Rock
wunderkind
Cologne, Germany / Disco
wunderwelt
Germany / Pop
wunschradiofm
Düsseldorf, Germany / Schlager, Pop
Wupperwelle
Solingen, Germany / Schlager, German Folklore
xaidor
Vienna, Austria / Hits
xendomradio
Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
xenon
Germany / Electro
xerife-81-fm
Germany / Pop
xion
Remscheid, Germany / Pop
xmas
Constance, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock
xoticradio
Germany / Rap
xtremeradio
Düsseldorf, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, House, Techno
xvhradio
Homburg, Germany / Rap
xx_mr-rubin_xx
Germany / Hits
yannics
Germany / Pop