12,497 Stations in
German
ranchera
Germany / Traditional
randyfm
Germany / Top 40 & Charts
randyfmdance
Donzdorf, Germany / Electro
rap-finest
Kelmis, Belgium / Rap
rap-realityfm
Germany / Rap
rap4players
Germany / Rap
rapcharts
Germany / Rap
rapezfm
Mainz, Germany / Rap
rapflight
Germany / Rap
rapflixfm
Düren, Germany / Pop
rapfm
Ganderkesee, Germany / Rap
rapmusic
Germany / Rap
rapnix
Germany / Rap, HipHop
rapplayz
Germany / Rap
rapradio
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Rap
rapradio-serv
Germany / Rap
raproyale
Germany / Rap
rapstammtisch
Germany / Rap
raptastiisch
Bremen, Germany / Pop
raptration
Germany / HipHop
rapzone
Germany / Rap
RapzTV.de Radio
Germany / Rap
rareradio
Germany / Rap
raritaetenradio
Solingen, Germany / Pop
rat-eichsfeld
Heilbad Heiligenstadt, Germany / Pop
ratadingo
Germany / Pop
ratisbona
Regensburg, Germany / Pop
rattenfaenger
Hameln, Germany / Alternative
raumhafen-orion
Germany / Electro
raus
Constance, Germany / Oldies, Rock
rautenbeatz
Hamburg, Germany / Pop
ravefm
Germany / Electro
ravefm-rap
Germany / Rap
raven
Germany / Pop
raven-radio
Dortmund, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
ravfm
Duisburg, Germany / Pop
rawlovers
Aachen, Germany / Techno
RAW Radio Germany
Münster, Germany / Techno, Electro, Drum'n'Bass
rawrockradio
Dresden, Germany / Rock
raxradio
Moers, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
rayfm
Germany / Hits
rayradio
Waldmohr, Germany / Rock, Pop
rayvenfm
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
rbc
Biberach, Germany / Rock, Pop
rblxfmthebeat
Germany / HipHop
rcm
Germany / Pop
rcuno
Germany / Pop
Rddradio
Emmerich am Rhein, Germany / Indie
rde
Belarus / Rock
rde2
Germany / Rock
