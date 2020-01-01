Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

12,494 Stations in German

lighthouse
Bonn, Germany / 70s, Classic Rock, Rock'n'Roll
lightningfm
Germany / Pop
lightyeartraxx
Germany / Electro
like2playFM
Einbeck, Germany / Pop
likeadaydream
Lemgo, Germany / Alternative
likethis
Germany / Pop
lilafm
Berlin, Germany / R'n'B
LimbiMusicEU
Emden, Germany / Hits, Pop
limit
Germany / Pop
lincox
Coburg, Germany / Rap
lindianer-radio
Germany / Rock
linefm
Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
LineFM Rap
Germany / Rap
lionfm
Hanover, Germany / Electro
lionlife
Germany / Pop
Radio Lionsgate 1
Düsseldorf, Germany / Rock, Pop
Lionsgate 1
Düsseldorf, Germany
lip
Detmold, Germany / Pop
Lippe Sound Radio
Lage, Germany / Hits, House
lippe-sound-black
Detmold, Germany / R'n'B
Lippe Sound Radio Christmas
Detmold, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
lippe-sound-schlager
Detmold, Germany / Schlager
lippeclubbing
Detmold, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
listenfm
Germany / Chillout, Rap, Pop
listentoglobal
Germany / Pop
listentomusicgoodvibes
Berlin, Germany / Techno
listenwerkstatt_ol
Oldenburg, Germany / Rock
litefm
Germany / Hits
litefmdance
Germany / Electro
Literatur-Musik
Gießen, Germany / Pop, Jazz, Rock
LittleStar-Radio
Nuremberg, Germany / Oldies, Country, Rock, Schlager
littleunicornradio
Wuppertal, Germany / Schlager
live-damals
Meldorf, Germany / Oldies, Hits
Live Test
Germany / Hits
livefm
Berlin, Germany / Electro, Pop
liveradio
Germany
Live Radio 101,1FM
Cologne, Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
livestream
Hamburg, Germany / 90s
livestreamradio
Berlin, Germany / Schlager
living_mainstream
Essen, Germany / Country
living_radio
Essen, Germany / Christian Music
lkwfreunde
Grettstadt, Germany / Electro
localhost
Germany / Top 40 & Charts
locosmoko
Germany / Pop
loeckchen_beats
Dortmund, Germany / Electro
LödieFM
Leverkusen, Germany / News-Talk, Oldies, Pop, Rock
Pop 4 Hits
Germany / Rap, Hits, Pop
logianischesradio
Germany / Pop
logiradio91
Germany / Pop
lokalsport-duesseldorf
Düsseldorf, Germany / Pop