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Minimal radio – Listen to 65 Minimal radio stations online

undefined 320 FM

320 FM

Hanover, Techno, Minimal, House
undefined Mutha FM

Mutha FM

Cape Town, Techno, Minimal, House, EDM
undefined Reynosonika

Reynosonika

Mexico City, Progressive House, Minimal, House, Electronica
undefined Technolovers MINIMAL

Technolovers MINIMAL

Cologne, Electro, Minimal, House
undefined 1XE

1XE

Maumee OH, Electro, Minimal, House, Drum'n'Bass
undefined AmbientRadio.org

AmbientRadio.org

Ambient, Electro, Minimal, Chillout
undefined D.M.G Electro Deep Radio

D.M.G Electro Deep Radio

St. Moritz, Electro, Minimal, House
undefined MoveDaHouse

MoveDaHouse

London, Techno, Minimal, House
undefined egoFLASH

egoFLASH

Munich, Electro, Minimal, House
undefined Décibel

Décibel

Dinan, Techno, Minimal, Pop
undefined minimalmix radio

minimalmix radio

Techno, Electro, Minimal, Dub
undefined lounge

lounge

Lützow, Minimal, House, Chillout

Minimal sound - great art

Instrumental tracks, minimalistic arrangements and hypnotic rhythms transform a visit to the club into an ecstatic night of dancing. Minimalist music was born in 1994 with the release of „Minimal Nation” by DJ/producer Robert Hood. As an experimental development of the already advanced techno and house, the granddaddy of this somewhat atonal sound pallette involved the talents of unique beat producers. Steve Bug and Dominik Eulberg, for example, found success in Germany, while Sascha Funke, Dubfire and Richie Hawtin were successful on the international scene.

Club-scene DJs, however, aren't the only ones who can make bodies throw shapes and enter trance-like states of pleasure. radio.net provides a wide range of stations from around the world that specialise in minimal house and minimal techno. Each station plays the driving sounds of analogue synthesisers and the technologically simple, almost primal beats in its own way. It's music that stimulates the soul, whether you're at your desk or on the couch.

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