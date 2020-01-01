Radio Logo
12 Stations from Kampala

RADIO MARIA UGANDA
Kampala, Uganda / Christian Music
Radio Simba Ennene
Kampala, Uganda / Hits
Radiocity 97FM
Kampala, Uganda / Top 40 & Charts, Reggae, Zouk and Tropical, Hits
Capital FM 91.3
Kampala, Uganda / African, Reggae, Hits
Galaxy 100.2 FM
Kampala, Uganda / Hits
Christ's Heart Radio
Kampala, Uganda / Christian Music
Prime Radio
Kampala, Uganda / Christian Music
Akaboozi 87.9 FM
Kampala, Uganda
Acts Radio
Kampala, Uganda / Gospel
CBS Radio Buganda 89.2 FM
Kampala, Uganda / World
Freedom Experience Radio
Kampala, Uganda / News-Talk, Gospel
Wink FM Uganda
Kampala, Uganda / African