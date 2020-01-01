Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

2 Stations from Freistadt

Radius 106,6
Freistadt, Austria / Alternative, Pop, Indie, Rock
Freies Radio Freistadt
Freistadt, Austria / Pop, Indie, World, Alternative

Radio frequencies in Freistadt

Freies Radio Freistadt
107.1
kronehit
105.6
Radius 106,6
106.6