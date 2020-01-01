Radio Logo
5 Stations from Cebu City

89.7WAWFM
Cebu City, Philippines / Rock, 80s, Alternative
Exotica Radio
Cebu City, Philippines / Pop, Funk, Zouk and Tropical
ICPRP CEBU CITY RADIO
Cebu City, Philippines / Hits
KILIGSFM
Cebu City, Philippines / Rock, Alternative, 80s, 90s
LivingWord.PH iRadio
Cebu City, Philippines / Christian Music, Gospel