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SportNBA BasketballCharlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets

Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets

NBA Basketball -

-

On the radio:
WBCN - CBS Sports Radio 1660 AM
vs

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On the radio:
WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM

Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these.

to the fan radios

NBA Basketball: Live Radio Stream & Broadcast Today

Listen to the NBA Basketball in live stream. The match Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets will start on November 5, 2026 at 1:30 AM.

NBA Basketball: Join in live with these radio stations

Brooklyn Nets

WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
ESPN New York 1050 AM
ESPN New York 1050 AM
NBA Basketball: More radio live streams of the matchday
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