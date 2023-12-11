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SportMajor League Baseball (MLB)Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres

Major League Baseball (MLB) -

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On the radio:
WTMJ - Newsradio 620
vs

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On the radio:
KWFN - 97.3 The Fan

Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these.

to the fan radios

Major League Baseball (MLB): Live Radio Stream & Broadcast Today

Listen to the Major League Baseball (MLB) in live stream. The match Milwaukee Brewers vs San Diego Padres will start on October 7, 2026 at 3:30 AM.

Major League Baseball (MLB): Join in live with these radio stations

San Diego Padres

KWFN - 97.3 The Fan
KWFN - 97.3 The Fan
Major League Baseball (MLB): More radio live streams of the matchday
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