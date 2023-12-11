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SportMajor League Baseball (MLB)Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox

Major League Baseball (MLB) -

-

On the radio:
WTAM 1100 AM
vs

-

On the radio:
WMVP - ESPN 1000 AM

Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these.

to the fan radios

Major League Baseball (MLB): Live Radio Stream & Broadcast Today

Listen to the Major League Baseball (MLB) in live stream. The match Cleveland Guardians vs Chicago White Sox will start on October 7, 2026 at 10:00 PM.

Major League Baseball (MLB): Join in live with these radio stations

Chicago White Sox

WMVP - ESPN 1000 AM
WMVP - ESPN 1000 AM
WGN - Radio 720 AM Chicago's News and Talk and Sports
WGN - Radio 720 AM Chicago's News and Talk and Sports
Major League Baseball (MLB): More radio live streams of the matchday
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