Radio Helsinki
Graz, Austria / Alternative, Electro, Rock, World
Radio Herbern
Germany / Alternative, Pop
Hertz 87.9
Bielefeld, Germany / News-Talk, Pop
HerzBlut Radio Cologne
Bergisch Gladbach, Germany / Techno, House, Trance
Herzlakerwebradio
Germany / Gothic, Pop, Rock
Radio-Herzpiraten
Chemnitz, Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Discofox
Heuvellandexpress
Netherlands / Oldies, Schlager, Pop
HFC Fanradio
Halle, Germany / News-Talk
HFR1
Germany / Rock, 70s, 80s, Pop
hg-city
Vienna, Austria / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Schlager
HGM
Stuttgart, Germany / Electro, Techno
High Live Radio
Vienna, Austria / Hits, 80s, 90s
Hitarena NRW
Oberhausen, Germany / Pop, Hits, Schlager, Discofox
Hitbude
Nettetal, Germany / Hits, Schlager, Pop
Hit Radio Chassalla
Vellmar, Germany / 70s, Discofox, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
hit-fox-music
Voerde, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Electro
Hitfoxradio
Lauterbach, Germany / World, Disco, Pop, Schlager
Internetradio - hitfuchs.de
Neuss, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Hitfuchs.FM - #Club
Mönchengladbach, Germany / Electro, House
Hitfuchs FM
Mönchengladbach, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Hitfuchs.FM - Oldies
Mönchengladbach, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Hitfunradio
Innsbruck, Austria / 80s, 90s, Discofox, Schlager
Hitkanal.FM
Dortmund, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
Hitkanal.FM Instrumental
Dortmund, Germany / Instrumental
Hit-Karusell
Vaduz, Liechtenstein / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Techno
Hitmix-Radio
Hamburg, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, 80s
HIT MUSIC FM
Hamburg, Germany / HipHop, Pop
hit-party-dance-radio
Remscheid, Germany / Rock, Trance, Metal
Hitpoolradio
Waldshut-Tiengen, Germany / Discofox, Schlager, Oldies, Top 40 & Charts
Hitpower-Radio.de
Duisburg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
HitPower-Radio.com
Duisburg, Germany / Pop
Hitradio 4 you
Salzgitter, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Techno
Hitradio Aebisland
Wetzikon, Switzerland / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Hitradio Buxtehude Best of 2016
Buxtehude, Germany / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Klangstation-FM featuring Hitradio-BLK
Hohenmölsen, Germany / Pop, Electro, Rock, Oldies
Hitradio Buxtehude
Buxtehude, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Pop
Hitradio Buxtehude Christmas
Buxtehude, Germany / Pop, Rock
Hitradio Buxtehude Classic
Buxtehude, Germany / Classical
HitRadioTop100 - Clubstream
Diedorf, Germany / House, Electro, Techno
Hitradio Du Bist Du
Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Hitradio-Falkenberg
Falkenberg (Altmark), Germany / Hits
Sportarena Hitradio-Falkenberg
Falkenberg (Altmark), Germany / Hits
Hitradio Buxtehude Flashback
Buxtehude, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s
Hitradio Florida
Lehigh Acres, USA / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Hitradio Buxtehude Fresh
Buxtehude, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Pop
Hitradio-Hamburg
Hamburg, Germany / Hits
Hitradio-HW
Halle (Westfalen), Germany / Hits
Hit Radio La Luna
Cologne, Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Discofox
HitRadio-Landau
Landau, Germany / HipHop, 80s, 90s, Schlager
Hit Radio N1 - Flo Kerschner Show
Nuremberg, Germany / News-Talk