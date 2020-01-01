Radio Logo
RPR1.70er Rock
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Rock, 70s
RPR1.90er Pop
Ludwigshafen, Germany / 90s
RPR1.90er Black
Ludwigshafen, Germany / HipHop, 90s, R'n'B
RPR1.90er Dance
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Eurodance, 90s
RPR1.90er Rock
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Rock, 90s
RPR1.Best of 80s
Ludwigshafen, Germany / 80s, Pop
RPR1.Evergreens
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Oldies
RPR1.Festival
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Rock
RPR1.Hard Rock
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Hard Rock
RPR1.Köln
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Pop
RPR1.Liedergut
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Pop, German Folklore
RPR1.Ludwigshafen
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Pop
RPR1.Mainz
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Pop
RPR1.Maximal
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Electro
RPR1.Pappnasen-Playlist
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Schlager
RPR1.Schlagerklassiker
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Schlager
RPR1.Die Tanzbar
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Electro
RPR1.Trier
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Pop
RPR1.Volksmusik
Ludwigshafen, Germany / German Folklore
RPR1.Weihnachtslieder
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Pop, Rock, Ballads
Rintelner Rundfunk 2
Rinteln, Germany / Traditional
rro Freakuency
Visp, Switzerland / Techno, Pop, Electro, Rock
rs2 80er Party
Berlin, Germany / 80s
rs2 90er Hits
Berlin, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, 90s
rs2 Eat
Berlin, Germany / 80s, Pop
rs2 Kids
Berlin, Germany
rs2 MEIN LIEBLINGS MIX (MUSIK NON-STOP)
Berlin, Germany / Hits, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
rs2 Party Hits
Berlin, Germany / Hits
rs2 Pop
Berlin, Germany / Indie
rs2 relax
Berlin, Germany / Chillout
rs2 - TOP 40 BERLIN CHARTS
Berlin, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
rs2 Weihnachtsradio
Berlin, Germany
Griaß Di‘ Allgäu Radio
Kempten, Germany / Hard Rock, Metal
R.SA - 60er Oldies
Leipzig, Germany / Oldies
R.SA - 70er Oldies
Leipzig, Germany / Oldies, 70s
R.SA – Country
Leipzig, Germany / Country
R.SA - Weihnachtsradio
Leipzig, Germany / Classical, Pop, Jazz
RSA Radio Westallgäu
Germany / Pop
RSC
Weinsheim, Germany / Pop, Oldies, Hits
rsd-radio
Berlin, Germany / Pop, Rock
R.SH 90er
Kiel, Germany / 90s, Electro, Pop, Rap
R.SH Dance
Kiel, Germany / Electro, Reggae
R.SH Deutsch
Kiel, Germany / Pop, Alternative, Rock
R.SH Kids
Kiel, Germany / 90s, Pop
R.SH Sommerhits
Kiel, Germany / Pop
R.SH Weihnachtsmix
Kiel, Germany / Classic Rock, Oldies, Pop
RT1 ROCK
Augsburg, Germany / Rock
RT1 SPORT
Augsburg, Germany / News-Talk
RT1 2000er
Augsburg, Germany / Pop
RT1 MADE IN GERMANY
Augsburg, Germany / Hits, Pop