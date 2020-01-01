Radio Logo
radio-voelklingen
Völklingen, Germany / 70s, 80s
radio-w1
Würzburg, Germany / Pop
radio-waldviertel
Germany / Schlager
radio-wasserburg
Germany / Top 40 & Charts
Radio-Wattenscheid.de
Bochum, Germany / Pop
radio-weihnacht
Germany / Blues
radio-weissblau
Hof, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
radio-wendland
Lüchow, Germany / Rock
Radio Westkapelle
Recklinghausen, Germany / Schlager, Pop
radio-wetterau
Büdingen, Germany / Hits
radio-winny
Germany / Pop
radio-wlan
Germany / Pop
radio-wolfsburg-braunschweig
Wolfsburg, Germany / Pop
radio-wuhletal
Berlin, Germany / Oldies
radio-yooco
Germany / Alternative
radio-zweipunktnull
Bergheim, Germany / Pop
radio1
Münster, Germany / Traditional, World
radio112
Berlin, Germany / Disco
radio1903
Germany / Pop
radio1fm
Constance, Switzerland / 80s
radio1wattenscheid
Germany / Traditional, Oldies, Schlager
radio2016
Germany / Jazz
radio247
Delmenhorst, Germany / Schlager
radio24hits
Mülheim, Germany / Hits
radio24hitsrock
Mülheim, Germany / Rock
radio25
Germany / Pop
radio25eubass
Germany / Electro
radio26
Jena, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
radio2k
Germany / Pop
radio2nowhere
Germany / Pop
radio30plus
Constance, Germany / 70s, 80s, Disco
Radio 31
Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Pop
radio31two
Braunschweig, Germany / Rock, Pop
radio365
Uster, Switzerland / HipHop, Electro, Rock
radio3d
Bern, Switzerland / Pop
radio3dde
Germany / Electro
radio3sixty
Germany / Pop
radio44
Germany / Hits
radio465
Voerde, Germany / Pop
radio4live
Lübeck, Germany / Hits
radio4players
Königs Wusterhausen, Germany / Hits
Radio4U
Bayreuth, Germany / Pop
radio4you
Germany / Disco
radio66
Wiesbaden, Germany / Pop
radio67
Berlin, Germany / Schlager
radio70
Germany / 70s
radio80s
Stutensee, Germany / 80s
radio 82 - die besten NDW Hits!
Mannheim, Germany / 80s, Oldies, Disco, Pop
radio854
Germany / Rock
radio89
Berlin, Germany / Electro