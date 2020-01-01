Radio Logo
inklusion
Saarbrücken, Germany
inmotionradio
Cologne, Germany / Punk
insane_rock_station
Vienna, Austria / Rock
inspirationofsounds
Gifhorn, Germany / House, Techno
insurancerocks
Hanover, Germany / Hits
international_und_coverhits
Keskastel, Germany / World
intothegame
Rüsselsheim, Germany / Pop
introfm
Munich, Germany / Pop
intune
Landshut, Germany / HipHop
invasionradio
Germany / Pop
invision-netzwerk
Bodenwerder, Germany / Hits
inzone
Germany / HipHop
IN THE MIX
Detmold, Germany / Electro, Pop
isarfunk
Munich, Germany / Rock
isarwelle
Munich, Germany / Rock
islam-radio-deutschland
Germany / Islamic music
islandfm
Germany / Hits
IstDasFakt - das Radio
Berlin, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
italymusic
Germany / Pop
itsours
Leipzig, Germany / Minimal, Techno
jacksaw
Regensburg, Germany / Pop
jaegersfreude
Saarbrücken, Germany / Rock
jake-fm
Willich, Germany / Rock
jam-radio
Germany / Hits
jammixx
Unterhaching, Germany / Pop
jamsession-nrw
Cologne, Germany / Rock
jangames
Germany / Pop
jangizfm
Wiesbaden, Germany / Rap
jangoproductionradio
Germany / Pop
jannes
Germany / Rap
jansradiosender
Germany / Pop
jan_fm
Germany / Pop
jasimlamusic
Germany / Pop
jason-tv-radio
Karlsruhe, Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
javefm
Oberhausen, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
jay-43
Kiel, Germany / Pop
jay016
Aglasterhausen, Germany / Rap
jayradio
Germany / Hits
jayswebradio
Nienburg (Saale), Germany / Pop
jazz
Berlin, Germany / Jazz
jazzcrusader
Düsseldorf, Germany / Jazz
Jazzdings
Tübingen, Germany / Jazz, Blues
jazzers
Berlin, Germany / Pop
jazzfm
Germany / Jazz
jazzpusher
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Jazz
Jazzwelt
Constance, Germany / Jazz
jcradio4m3
Kierspe, Germany / Christian Music
jecroisradio
Germany / Christian Music
jellybeanfm
Marl, Germany / Electro
jerichowerland
Burg bei Magdeburg, Germany / Pop