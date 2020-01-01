Radio Logo
hitradio5chr
Nuremberg, Germany / Christian Music
hitradio99
Constance, Germany / Pop
hitradiodeutschland
Germany
hitradiodortmund
Dortmund, Germany / Pop
hitradiohandicap
Germany / Schlager
Hit Radio Holiday
Hamburg, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s
hitradioliberty
Germany / Schlager
hitradiom3
Nuremberg, Germany / Pop
HITRADIO MMD
Biblis, Germany / Chillout, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
hitradionrw
Düsseldorf, Germany / Pop
hitradioone
Germany / Electro
hitradiopp
Öhringen, Germany / Pop
hitradiosun
Uelzen, Germany / Pop
hitradiotop100
Nuremberg, Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
hitradiots3
Germany / Pop
hitradioz
Zurich, Switzerland / Hits
hitradioeins
Halle, Germany / Hits
Hitradio Schlagerwelle
Leisnig, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
hits
Düsseldorf, Germany / Hits
hits4life
Munich, Germany / Pop
hits4you
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / Pop
hits_80s
Germany / Oldies
hitsder90er
Germany / 90s
hitsforever
Germany / Electro
hitsonly
Germany / Hits
hitsvonheute
Hamburg, Germany / Hits, Pop
1 HITS 80s
Hanover, Germany / Oldies, 80s, Schlager
hittower
Thale, Germany / Electro
hitwelle
Germany / Top 40 & Charts
hitXL 1 - CLUBSOUND
Cologne, Germany / Electro
hiveradio
Germany / Pop
hivetox
Germany / Reggae
hkhmfm
Hanover, Germany / Pop
hkmusic
Rain, Germany / Pop
hkw
Neumarkt am Wallersee, Austria / Hits
hmuradio
Hann. Münden, Germany / Hits
hnights
Germany / Hits
hno
Germany / Pop
Hobbits-Welt
Salzwedel, Germany / Gothic, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
hobby dj wijo
Germany / Techno
hochrhein-radio
Lörrach, Germany / Chillout
hochsachsen
Berlin, Germany / Pop
hochspeyerfm
Hochspeyer, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
hoer
Constance, Germany / Alternative
Hoerbar
Germany / Pop, Electro, Schlager
Hörspieltalk
Germany
hogfm
Berlin, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
hollands
Germany / Pop
holy
Germany / Rap
holyfm
Mainz, Germany / Rap, Top 40 & Charts