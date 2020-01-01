Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

12,507 Stations in German

hitkanal
Dortmund, Germany / Hits
hitkiste
Wittmund, Germany / Oldies, Rock, Schlager
hitmix
Germany / Pop
hitmix24
Darmstadt, Germany / Electro
hitmixradio
Germany / Top 40 & Charts
hitmix_fm
Pirna, Germany / Hits
hitmix_oesterreich
Austria / Top 40 & Charts
hitmusic
Leipzig, Germany / Pop
hitmusicfm
Germany / Hits
hitmusicgermany
Mannheim, Germany / Electro
Hitparade-Berlin
Berlin, Germany / Pop
hitparadio
Berlin, Germany / 70s
Hitparadio 1
Berlin, Germany / 70s
hitparadio-2
Berlin, Germany / 80s
hitplay
Osterholz-Scharmbeck, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Hitpower-Radio
Duisburg, Germany / Discofox
hitradio
Germany / Pop
hitradio-2010
Sexau, Germany / Pop
hitradio-24-7-fm
Germany / Country
Hitradio-Anhalt
Halle, Germany / Hits, Top 40 & Charts
Hitradio Apolda
Leisnig, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
hitradio-berolina
Berlin, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
Hitradio-Bunt-Gemischt
Germany / 80s, Schlager, 90s, Discofox
hitradio-christmas
Germany / Pop
hitradio-classical
Germany / Classical
hitradio-duesseldorf
Germany
hitradio-ear
Germany / Hits
hitradio-flamingo
Germany / Pop
hitradio-fresh
Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
hitradio-halle
Halle (Saale), Germany / Hits
Hitradio Halle Neustadt
Halle (Saale), Germany / Hits, Schlager, Discofox
hitradio-hhf
Germany / Pop, Rock'n'Roll
Hitradio-Luedenscheid
Lüdenscheid, Germany / Hits
hitradio-niedersachsen
Germany / Disco
hitradio-nrh
Kempen, Germany / Hits
Hitradio-Oberfranken
Leisnig, Germany / 80s, 90s, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Hitradio-Pasching
Austria / 80s, Schlager, 90s, Discofox
hitradio-rap
Sexau, Germany / Rap
Hitradio-Recke
Recke, Germany / Techno, Rock, Electro, Pop
hitradio-rock
Germany / Rock
hitradio-ruhr
Essen, Germany / Hits
hitradio-schlager
Sexau, Germany / Schlager
Hitradio-Schlagersternchen
Leisnig, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
hitradio-schlagerwelle
Germany / Schlager
Hitradio Lüneburg
Lüneburg, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Electro, Pop
hitradio24
Gießen, Germany / Pop
hitradio49
Osnabrück, Germany / Hits
Hitradio 4 Ever
Mindelheim, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
hitradio5
Nuremberg, Germany / Hits, Pop
hitradio5chr
Nuremberg, Germany / Christian Music