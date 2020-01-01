Radio Logo
family-beats
Germany / Top 40 & Charts
fanbase
Germany / Electro
fanblock
Germany / Pop
fanradio-bobiko
Germany / Blues
fantasydancebeatz
Zeitz, Germany / Pop
farsideradio
Germany / Alternative, Indie
fasnet
Germany / Hits
fastballmusic
Germany / Rock
fastfm
Germany / Rap
fastfoodradio
Berlin, Germany / Hits, Pop
fasthallo7player
Germany / Pop
fatamorgana
Leipzig, Germany / Techno
father-and-son
Verden, Germany / Pop
fbradio
Germany / Pop, Techno
Fire-Base-Sound-Radio
Erlenbach am Main, Germany / Pop, Rock
fc45
Berlin, Germany / Pop
fdbeatz
Germany / HipHop
feeesfunradio
Germany / Hits
feelingfm
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / HipHop
feemusik
Austria / Pop
feierabendbeatz
Germany / Rap
Felix Musikbox
Siegburg, Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Felix Radio
Plauen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
felixradio-extended
Plauen, Germany / Pop
ferienwelle
Rostock, Germany / Schlager
ferienwelle-classic
Rostock, Germany / Classical
ferlelradio
Germany / Hits, 80s, Schlager
Fernblick Radio
Freistatt, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock
ferulas_giftkueche
Germany / Alternative, Electro, Gothic, Neo-Medieval
festival
Germany / Pop
festival-sound
Germany / Pop
festivalisten
Germany / Pop, Rock
festivalradio
Germany / Instrumental
Feucht FM
Feucht, Germany / Classic Rock
feuerengel
Germany / Hits
ffboy
Bremen, Germany / Schlager
ffm-chillout
Bremen, Germany / Chillout
ffm-rap
Bremen, Germany / Rap
FFM Xmas
Bremen, Germany / Pop
FFM 02
Germany / Alternative
FFM 03
Germany / Top 40 & Charts
ffm04
Germany / Asian
FFMRADIO
Eystrup, Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
fiene
Münster, Germany / Pop
fiestagruperafm
Germany / Latin
Fightfm
Germany / Techno
filexfm
Germany / Pop
filipensesradio
Mexico / Gospel
finesthiphopradio
Germany / HipHop
finetunez
Germany / Electro