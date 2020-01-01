Radio Logo
Gem Radio Gold
Dublin, Ireland / Classic Rock, 70s
Hotmixradio ROCK
Paris, France / Classic Rock, Pop, Rock
Classic Rock 109
Middletown, USA / Classic Rock
Virgin Radio
Milan, Italy / Alternative, Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Rock
CFXL XL 103 Calgary
Calgary, Canada / Classic Rock, Hits, Pop, R'n'B
RMF Classic Rock
Krakow, Poland / Classic Rock
Morow
Pardubice, France / Classic Rock, Rock
Rock Radio
Warsaw, Poland / Alternative, Classic Rock, Rock
Rádio Beat
Prague, Czech Republic / Classic Rock
KXPT - 97.1 The Point
Las Vegas, USA / Classic Rock
El TunelRock Online
Bogotá, Colombia / Hard Rock, Classic Rock, Indie, Rock
Radio Subasio
Assisi, Italy / Classic Rock, Hits, Pop
Arabella Rock
Vienna, Austria / Classic Rock, Rock
WBNO-FM - B-Rock 100.9 FM
Bryan, USA / Classic Rock
WDRV - The Drive 97.1 FM Chicago's Classic
Chicago, USA / Classic Rock
WDLJ - KM Radio 97.5 FM The Rock
St. Louis, USA / Classic Rock
DIE NEUE 107.7 – ROCK
Stuttgart, Germany / Classic Rock, Rock
GotRadio - Classic Rock
USA / Classic Rock
Zenith Classic Rock
Waterford, Ireland / Classic Rock
Argovia Classic Rock
Aarau, Switzerland / Classic Rock
Classic Rock 101
Vancouver, Canada / Classic Rock, Rock
WMGK - Philadelphia's Classic Rock 102.9 FM
Philadelphia, USA / Classic Rock
Nostalgie 105.2 FM Belgrad
Belgrade, Serbia / Classic Rock, Hits, Oldies
KDUX-FM - Classic Rock 104.7 FM
Aberdeen WA, USA / Classic Rock
VozPro
Bogotá, Colombia / Classic Rock, 90s, Alternative
Joy Turk Akustik
Istanbul, Turkey / Classic Rock, Ballads
Best Net Radio - Classic Rock
Bothell WA, USA / Classic Rock
CADENA Dial 91.7 FM
Madrid, Spain / Classic Rock, Pop, Rock
WBPC - Beach 95.1 FM
Ebro, USA / 70s, 80s, Classic Rock
107.7 The Lake
Buffalo, USA / Classic Rock, Rock
WVLT - Cruisin‘ 92.1 FM
Vineland, USA / Classic Rock, Oldies
Powerhitz.com - Pure Classic Rock
New York City, USA / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s, Rock
CRIK FM - The Lynx Classic Rock
Calgary, Canada / Classic Rock, Ballads
CYBER ROCK
Kent, United Kingdom / Classic Rock, Rock
Radio Rock On
Los Angeles, USA / Classic Rock, Rock
WMTT - 95 The MET 94.7 FM
Tioga PA, USA / Classic Rock
WKSM - 99ROCK 99.5 FM
Fort Walton Beach FL, USA / Classic Rock
Aardvark Rock FM
West Columbia, USA / Classic Rock, Rock
KKSI - KISS 101.5 FM
Eddyville IA, USA / Classic Rock
GotRadio - Rock
USA / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Rock, Ballads
OpenFM - Classic Rock
Warsaw, Poland / Classic Rock, Rock, Ballads
Hard Rock Arena Radio
Valencia, USA / Hard Rock, Classic Rock, Rock, Metal
XS Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom / Classic Rock, Alternative, Rock
Munich's Hardest Hits
Munich, Germany / Classic Rock, Pop, Rock
1A Rocksongs
Germany / Classic Rock, Rock, Oldies, Hits
KKFM - Classic Rock 98.1 FM
Colorado Springs, USA / Classic Rock
WIQO-FM - Lynchburg's Talk Station 100.9 FM
Forest VA, USA / Classic Rock
WZXL - South Jersey's Rock Station 100.7 FM
Wildwood NJ, USA / Classic Rock, Rock, Ballads
KEGX - Eagle Classic Rock 106.5 FM
Richland WA, USA / Classic Rock
Easy Rock Paradise
London, United Kingdom / Classic Rock, Ballads

Classic Rock

Classic rock denotes a music style of rock that came into being in the time period between 1965 and 1975. The term itself was first coined in 1981 by the then newly established radio station WYSP. This station exclusively played various styles of rock music that were popular at that time.

The Beatles are considered the first group to have played classic rock. At that time they began to gradually move away from using the simple song structures and harmonies that characterised the music of their early years, as they increasingly developed a rockier sound. However, classic rock only first became famous thanks to the wild guitar sounds produced by bands such as Led Zeppelin, The Animals and The Rolling Stones. The latter is attributed with "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction", widely considered the first, best and one true classic rock hit of all time. In general, classic rock hits are referred to as “the best” and “most original” songs in rock music.

Given that classic rock is regarded as a traditional radio format, classic rock stations can naturally be found on radio.net, playing rock classics around the clock.