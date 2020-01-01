Radio Logo
20 Stations from Reykjavík

Bylgjan FM
Reykjavík, Iceland / Top 40 & Charts, Rock, Pop
Rás 2
Reykjavík, Iceland / Classical
K100.5 Kaninn
Reykjavík, Iceland / Pop
Létt Bylgjan 967
Reykjavík, Iceland / Hits
Xid 97.7
Reykjavík, Iceland / Rock, Alternative
Rás 1
Reykjavík, Iceland / Classical
Flashback 60s
Reykjavík, Iceland
FlashBack 91.9 FM
Reykjavík, Iceland / Top 40 & Charts, 90s, Pop
Rondó
Reykjavík, Iceland / Jazz, Classical
Flashback 90s
Reykjavík, Iceland / 90s
KissFM 104.5
Reykjavík, Iceland / Top 40 & Charts, Pop
Ice FM - Reykjavík
Reykjavík, Iceland / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B, Rap
Flashback 70s
Reykjavík, Iceland / 70s
Flashback 80s 101.5
Reykjavík, Iceland / 80s
FM957
Reykjavík, Iceland / Top 40 & Charts
Gull Bylgjan
Reykjavík, Iceland / Oldies
Lindina FM 102.9
Reykjavík, Iceland / Christian Music, Gospel
Lindin Radio
Reykjavík, Iceland / Christian Music
Utvarp Saga FM
Reykjavík, Iceland / Hits
X-TRA
Reykjavík, Iceland / House