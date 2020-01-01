Radio Logo
13 Stations from Islamabad

FM 101 Islamabad
Islamabad, Pakistan / Pop
Saut-ul-Quran
Islamabad, Pakistan / Islamic music
Dhanak
Islamabad, Pakistan / World, Islamic music
Radio FM World Pakistan
Islamabad, Pakistan / Film & Musical
Planet 94
Islamabad, Pakistan / News-Talk, Islamic music
Radio Pakistan World Service
Islamabad, Pakistan
Cityfm89
Islamabad, Pakistan / Electro, Pop, World
djDildastak
Islamabad, Pakistan / Islamic music, Asian
FUI FM 101.8
Islamabad, Pakistan / Rock, Pop
Islamabad Station
Islamabad, Pakistan / Traditional, World
Radio Pakistan Current Affairs
Islamabad, Pakistan
Radio Pakistan External Service
Islamabad, Pakistan
Spice FM 107
Islamabad, Pakistan / Hits