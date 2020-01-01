Radio Logo
3 Stations from Extertal

Emotion-Radio
Extertal, Germany / Rock, Hits, Pop
Radio Extertal
Extertal, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager, German Folklore
Extertaler-Musikwelt
Extertal, Germany / Schlager, Pop

Radio frequencies in Extertal

Radio Lippewelle Hamm
107.4