6 Stations from Denpasar

Menara 102.8 FM Bali
Denpasar, Indonesia / Pop
Phoenix Radio Bali 91.0 FM
Denpasar, Indonesia / Hits
RRI Pro 1 Denpasar FM 88.6
Denpasar, Indonesia / News-Talk
Dewata Bali Radio
Denpasar, Indonesia / Blues, Pop
RRI Pro 2 Denpasar FM 100.9
Denpasar, Indonesia / News-Talk
RRI Pro 4 Denpasar FM 95.3
Denpasar, Indonesia